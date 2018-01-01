  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vilandes 14

Vilandes 14

Riga, Latvia
from
€750
;
10
About the complex

The housing estate is located in a prestigious city centre. Quite a few diplomatic and consular services of various countries are concentrated in this quarter, nearby there is the World Trade Centre. The total area of the building after reconstruction makes up 2504.1 m2. On the ground floor there are the office and commercial premises, 11 fully finished apartments occupy 1st to 4th. All of the apartments are equipped with kitchen furniture with BOSCH home appliances. Bathroom fixtures from Ideal Standard and Villeroy & Boch. Finishing is performed in high-quality materials. Floors in all of the apartments are made from natural oak. Guard station providing 24/7 security service, video surveillance system. Installed 2 modern high-speed lifts. Car park is in the yard of the house.
The year of construction
2020
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Realting.com
Go