Commerce P5 loģistika (Piche)
Commerce P5 loģistika (Piche)
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
A newly-built A-Class logistics and industrial park consisting of two multi-let and multifunctional buildings, located close to Riga International Airport, 10 km from city center, with direct access to all main city transport corridors and national highways
REALAT real estate
Commerce Lidostas Parks
Commerce Lidostas Parks
Marupe, Latvia
Price on request
The Lidostas park is a modern complex of warehouses, production and office premises. The project was implemented by the leading developer, designer and builder of industrial parks SIA PICHE. Thanks to the innovative application of technology in construction, as well as maximum energy efficie…
REALAT real estate
Commerce Lindenholma
Commerce Lindenholma
Marupe, Latvia
from
$208,058
The year of construction 2020
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium class living space. A new residential quarter in the most demanded area of ​​Riga, where you can enjoy an ideal balance between the city's amenities and green outdoor space, movement and peace, excellent …
REALAT real estate
Apartment building Lindenholma
Apartment building Lindenholma
Marupe, Latvia
from
$727
The year of construction 2021
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium class living space. A new residential quarter in the most demanded area of ​​Riga, where you can enjoy an ideal balance between the city's amenities and green outdoor space, movement and peace, excellent …
REALAT real estate
Apartment building Old Captain
Apartment building Old Captain
Marupe, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2007
The infrastructure of the whole complex is the perfect guest service, and leisure and business connection-all complex of buildings are equipped with the latest technology. People who stay in our hotel, you will be cut off from the city of civilization benefits, but at the same time be able t…
REALAT real estate
