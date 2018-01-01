M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)

Riga, Latvia

from €2,775

Completion date: 2006

Area are closed parking on two levels: 33 62 cars in the basement level and 29 seats in the first-floor level. Throughout the building are provided with air conditioning and ventilation. Central heating, radiators with thermostat in all rooms. Each Office is provided with electricity and water consumption meters. The building is provided with 24/7 24-hour physical security and video surveillance of public spaces in and around the building's perimeter. Each tenant is secured into the Office with a magnetic card-key. And each tenant is a pieklūv kitchen and toilet facilities on each floor. Balconies and terraces are available in buildings 4, 5 and 6. The building's tenants and customers are provided by two high-speed elevators. Opening Windows to each floor. And each tenant is offered for custom and effective office design. "Freedom 171" is located at the liberty Street and Indrān Street, in the Centre of the city, five minutes away from the old town and close to the VEF Air Bridge. The building is located in an area with a well developed public transport network that makes it easy to get to the building from all sides of the City. Nearby is also a railway station on the Zemitān. Available in the area from 273.5 sq.m. -465 sq. m.