  3. A house, an apartment, a villa Tirgoņu iela 11

A house, an apartment, a villa Tirgoņu iela 11

Riga, Latvia
from
€215,200
;
21
About the complex

The highest class residential building in Riga, Tirgoņu iela 11, is located in the Old Town, completely renovated in 2015, during which the appearance of the original façade of the building was fully preserved, while apartments and shop premises were built to the standards of quality and comfort. Additional information: The apartment building project at 11 Tirgoņu Street is located in the historical center of Riga, near the parks. The center of Riga is just a few minutes walk away. There are cozy cafés and restaurants, theaters and cinemas nearby. There is a fine shopping center "Galerija centrs", Riga Central Railway Station and International Bus Station nearby, Riga Airport is 15 minutes away. drive away. Old Riga, as the most prestigious part of Riga, was supplemented with the highest standards of quality and comfort in apartments. There is an elevator for the convenience of the population. The Old Town peace and quiet are complemented by a magnificent view of St. Peter's Church, the Dome Church and its square and the Riga City Hall. The apartments are fully compliant with modern functional requirements and are designed with thoughtful and rational planning. Buyers will be offered to buy housing with full interior decoration. Each apartment has meters that can be read remotely by the operator. The location of the building allows a five-minute walk to reach the most important public institutions and major banks, the Galerija Centrs shopping center, as well as popular Old Town restaurants and cafes.
The year of construction
2019
New building location
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Similar complexes
Green Park
Terini, Latvia
from
€6,580
Bruņinieku 93c
Riga, Latvia
from
€9,000
Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Riga, Latvia
Valdemāra 37
Riga, Latvia
from
€450
SKY GARDEN
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€121,000
Other complexes
ELIPSE BLC
Riga, Latvia
from
€400
ELIPSE BLC is a modern state-of-the art business and logistics centre built in 2009 on 4.6 hectares of land in a highly prominent location in the territory of the business park of International Airport "RIGA". Our objective is to provide our customers with modern warehousing and office premises and to support their businesses with flexible logistics solutions.
HOFT
Riga, Latvia
from
€279,140
Completion date: 2020
HOFT - House Of the Flying Trees! Inspired by Nature Itself Hoft (House Of the Flying Trees) is the home of hovering trees. Additional information Concept It is the triunity of the green view of world, respect towards the city history and its architecture. The modern city, and especially, the streets of the historic center is so lacking wildlife in the form of plants and trees, often streets do not even have the spatial possibilities to solve this problem. The only solution is to try moving the trees on the buildings. Hoft project is a unique opportunity to carry over the trees and green in the modern volume of the façade and a new volume of inner yard of the buildings, creating floating gardens in the historic city center, breathe a new view about the possibility of living together and proximity to nature, regardless of the floor of the residence. Implementation of the Concept Pine trees of various kinds - cedar, mountain pine, various bonsai trees are mounted on the central façade, in the courtyard, on the terraces and additional structures, thus creating a private park for the residents of the house, a green oasis in the very city center. This is a reflection on the topic of how we cannot just preserve the nature in the city, but also increase it using the modern technology. Installation leaves an extremely strong impression of trees growing in the natural environment, on the peaks and slopes of the mountains. Architecture Careful restoration of the historic façade, installation of trees as part of the architecture of the building, structural glazing as a mirror reflecting the surrounding historic building and serving as the podesta for the trees installation. As the volume saying: I'm not here, I will only give the opportunity to admire the surrounding world outside and inside themselves. HOFT is a project in which landscaping does not just complement the architecture, but is inspiring, intertwined with forms, creating new volumes, becomes one with the facades. An absolutely unique hovering oasis is positioned over the carefully preserved and restored historic façade like a glass showcase holding the designer objects, the nature itself acting as its creator. Opening the door of the historic building with a completely classical façade from the 19th century, you enter the courtyard that is an example of modern architecture being so unusual that it gives the impression that you have opened the door to the wonderful hidden world as in the Lewis Carroll´s story Alice in the Wonderland. Description The HOFT project is located at Strelnieku 5 on a 1212 square meters landscaped area. The Project consists of two residential apartment buildings with 7 floors each, connected by underground parking for 23 places. The Strelnieku Street building is an architectural monument undergoing renovation and having two built-on floors. The yard building is newly built. The Project includes 42 apartments, their surface ranging from 76 m2 to 232 m2, with an apartment merging possibility. All the apartments have balconies of no less than 1.80 m in width, large bright windows and low sill windows allowing for a magnificent view of the courtyard and trees. Ceiling height is 2.90 m, in the penthouse apartments it is 3.00 meters. When designing the HOFT, parameters exceeding those determined by the construction regulations of the European Union and meeting the advanced requirements of reliability and comfort were laid to its design basis, thus allowing the Project to be placed as the Premium class.
Krasotāju iela 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,350
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are at the moment, respectively, allowing repair work to be carried out at its discretion. All three buildings are pre-war stone buildings, 20 were built. at the beginning of the century. As part of the renovation of the buildings, facades have been restored, windows have been replaced, as well as roofing, gutters and drains have been replaced. Inside the buildings, the construction of new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) is coming to an end, where heating and water supply networks in each apartment are equipped with individual meters with remote reading. In addition, work continues on the renovation works of the stairwells, giving them brightness and historical aura. In the near future, the buildings will be connected to district heating by constructing new heating units in each building. In the renovation works, the emphasis will be placed on the stairwells, where we want to preserve the historical mood, restoring the railing forgings and oshwood ribbons preserved from the moment of building construction, while we will create a warm and cozy atmosphere with light color tones. Wooden front doors with fire resistance class EI30 are already installed in the buildings. Also, the painting of the walls and ceiling will be restored. Also, the front door to the insulated metal door has been replaced for the stairwells. To ensure energy efficiency in buildings, windows on PVC windows with a high heat resistance coefficient (U=1.1 W/m2k) have been replaced in buildings, and attic insulation has also been carried out, where mineral wool is embedded in a thickness of 30cm. Landscaping has been almost completed on the territory, where new paving stones have already been laid, fencing of the territory has been built, play equipment has been installed and partial greening works have been carried out. In the spring, the landscaping of the territory will be supplemented with benches, bicycle racks, garbage cans and other elements of landscaping. Also, work will continue on the greening of courtyards, where various seedlings will be planted..
