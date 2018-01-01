  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. A house, an apartment, a villa Staraja Rusas 8

A house, an apartment, a villa Staraja Rusas 8

Riga, Latvia
from
€110,000
;
24
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The project is located in the center of Klīversala, between residential buildings and the green area. The project area is fenced, greened, there is a small children's playground. The place is located between important streets and close to the Akmens Bridge. The National Library of Latvia is a 5-minute walk away, and Old Riga is a 5-minute drive by car or just by public transport. There is a small local shop in a distance of 200 meters, near the Uzvaras Park and Daugava AB dam. Walls and ceiling - painted, floor - natural wood parquet. The bathrooms have heated floors, branded Vitra plumbing, walls in the bathroom - Spanish company IBERO porcelain tiles, on the floors Italian Ceramica Sadon tiles. All apartments are equipped with a hinges, alarm system and fire protection system. Each apartment has its own water and heat meter, but the house has its own gas heating. The project is managed by the project developer. In the staircase, there is an elevator, a bicycle storage room just below the canopy.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2018
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Artilērijas 65
Riga, Latvia
from
€59,000
Zasulauka 28
Riga, Latvia
from
€29,000
Merķeļa 2
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,52M
Mežaparka Rezidences
Riga, Latvia
Magdelēnas kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Staraja Rusas 8
Riga, Latvia
from
€110,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Blaumaņa residence
Blaumaņa residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€90,480
Completion date: 2020
We offer 1-4 room apartments in a completely renovated architectural monument, including the 2020 comfort level. In order to fully convey the spirit of the era in its original form, all the decorative elements on both the facade and the interior of the building were restored by hand. ARCHITECTURE "Blaumaņa residence" combines modern architectural elements with the historical value of the last era. The fusion of tradition and laconic, strong forms gives the building a special charm. During the renovation process, bright elements were added to the facade to expand its stylistic range, giving the classic design a modern look. LOCATION The residence fits perfectly into the architecture of the area around Blaumaņa Street, at the same time offering everything necessary for the comfort and refuge of future residents from the dynamic and urban environment of the city. The building is located in a quiet place, separated from the traffic flow. "Blaumaņa residence" is close to important cultural sites, parks, museums, waterfront, Old Riga, major universities, business and shopping centers, making your future home particularly attractive.
LIEPLEJAS
LIEPLEJAS
Riga, Latvia
Surrounded by historical linden trees, the House in Ciekurkalns is the right place to stay, if you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and call your own house, where design value, quality and functionality are combined with economic benefits. Ciekurkalns is still one of the most grateful districts of the capital to settle in – close to the center, but the peculiar street layout and historical breath allow you to disappear from the hustle and bustle of the city and breathe the peace of houses. You will definitely like the landscaped area, where Pines and other trees have been preserved, a playground for children has been created, and linden trees grow along the edge of the street, which take care of dizzying summer evenings. One of the most important trump cards of this project is maximum energy efficiency and sustainable technical solutions that ensure low utility payments. The geothermal ground heat pump, the operation of which is ensured by a monocrystalline solar panel power plant located on the roof of the building, takes care of an energy-efficient solution suitable for real consumption in the provision of apartment heating and hot water preparation. Reality the sun brings warmth to the residents of the house, allowing them not to worry about huge bills, because solar panels provide up to 100% of the energy needed to produce heating. Forget about radiators! All apartments are equipped with an underfloor heating system – heat is passed through the floors, which allows it to be distributed evenly, without creating dust. Efficient heat exchange in each room of the apartment is provided by a modern ventilation system – recuperation equipment, which does not dry the air and ensures uniform air exchange without losing energy for heating the incoming air. On the territory there are two identical buildings, in each of them 15 two -, three-and four-room apartments of modern and functional layout, located from 1. up to 3. standing. The apartments have high ceilings, on the attic floor as much as 4 m, and large, wide windows that extend to the ground. There will be no need to complain about the lack of light! For all 1. floor apartments fine terraces, 2. and 3. floor apartments balcony or terrace. From high-quality building and interior finishing materials, apartments have been fully finished, in addition, it is possible to purchase premium packages, which will allow you to choose higher-class materials for interior finishing. The closed area is designed so that it is pleasant to stay in the field for both adults and children. It contains a playground, a lockable bike area, parking for each apartment, and also provides for charging places for electric cars.
Rēdera Nami
Rēdera Nami
Riga, Latvia
from
€40,000
Completion date: 2020
"Roeder nami" is a renovated three-building complex on Maskavas Street 48. It is a fully renovated property on the Bank of the Daugava River with 78 apartments, a few minutes walk from the Old Town. Additional information Earlier 19. century end and 20. century at first, the profession – shipowners, shipbuilders and fleet owners – gained great prestige in Riga. Reeders along Daugavpils have purchased or built several rental houses, so in order to honor the brave boarders, we have completely renovated the House complex and given it the name Reeders houses. In buildings all communications – electrical wiring, water supply and sewerage networks have been replaced, a new gas heating unit has been installed, windows and doors have been replaced, the facade of the building has been renovated, new roofing has been laid, 1. a new “Shindler” elevator will be installed in the housing. In accordance with the requirements of the energy efficiency of the building, the outer walls of the apartments were warmed, the attic space insulation was carried out, an individual heat meter was installed for each apartment. Historical stairwells have been restored, space for easy parking of baby carriages and bicycles, possibility to charge electric scooter, storage facilities have been installed. Most apartments underwent full finishing. Functionally planned apartments can boast high-quality interiors made of natural finishing materials, high-quality 3-layer parquet, “Villeroy boch”, ”Laufen” and “Grohe” plumbing, stone tiles and veneered doors. Part of the apartments have a view of the Daugava River, on the last floor there are two-storey apartments with a terrace, for some apartments the apartment decoration and interior solutions will be implemented by the owners themselves. By separate agreement, the developer will gladly help to carry out repair work and solve interior design issues, as well as to pass the project documentation. In house No. 3 apartments are available for rent with a ransom. In the yard-the opportunity to buy or rent a parking lot. Especially thought about "green" thinking and bicycle parking options. The inner courtyard of the building complex is landscaped with greenery, wall painting, pergola, sandbox for children and swings. Provided waste sorting. New residents of the House are offered free of charge the opportunity to use the space for work and meetings, meetings, lectures and seminars.
Realting.com
Go