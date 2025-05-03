Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Latvia

Riga
90
Jurmala
79
Marupes pagasts
11
Marupe
11
183 properties total found
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Floor 7/7
An apartment is available for rent in a newly built 7-story building with an elevator, locat…
$736
per month
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/3
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$1,893
per month
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
House and house extras - all communications, all the amenities, windows in both sides of the…
$433
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
I am renting a bright and economical 2-room apartment in the heart of Āgenskalns. The apartm…
$450
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/7
For long-term rent: a spacious two-room apartment in a fantastic location with a great layou…
$589
per month
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 2
A four-room apartment located in an elite area of Jurmala, in Bulduri is being offered for r…
$2,706
per month
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer for rent a spacious apartment in a new project in the heart of Jurmala, literally 2…
$13,014
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/2
I am renting a bright and economical 2-room apartment in the heart of Āgenskalns. The apartm…
$450
per month
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
new building, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture, floor heating, secured …
$1,107
per month
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
new building, all city communications, fully furnished, exclusive furniture, built-in kitche…
$1,299
per month
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Floor 2
new building, exclusive finishing in a modern style, panoramic windows, exclusive furniture,…
$3,908
per month
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious apartment is rented out after repair in an industrial style. Located in the equip…
$460
per month
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Floor 2
new building, exclusive finishing in a modern style, panoramic windows, exclusive furniture,…
$3,818
per month
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/4
For rent, a fully equipped apartment in a renovated building, next to the center, only 1.5 k…
$824
per month
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
new building, all city communications, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture, underground par…
$1,299
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 6/6
A cozy, bright, warm 1 -room apartment is rented - studio in a renovated house in the center…
$443
per month
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
An apartment is offered for long-term rent in the center of Jurmala, in Dzintari, in the pro…
$1,949
per month
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Floor 3
A four-room apartment with a sea view is offered for long-term rent - in Pumpuri!The apartme…
$2,005
per month
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
new building, all city communications, "smart house", fully furnished, exclusive furniture, …
$2,598
per month
5 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
5 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Floor 7/24
Fully furnished and equipped, in excellent condition, ready for immediate comfortable living…
$1,040
per month
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
For long term rent is offered an apartment in the modern residential complex "Turaidas Quart…
$1,228
per month
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
Furnished 2-storey 3-room apartment for rent in Agenskalns, Valentīna iela 16, in the reside…
$915
per month
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 4
new building, plastic windows, all city communications, modern refurbishment, panoramic wind…
$1,573
per month
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 1
A new apartment is offered for long-term rent in the new project "ELEGIA", which is located …
$1,451
per month
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/3
Bright one-bedroom apartment for a couple available. New project, studio apartment with liv…
$468
per month
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/6
A three-room apartment in the centre of Riga is offered for long-term rent. The apartment i…
$1,103
per month
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 2
new building, all city communications, modern refurbishment, panoramic windows, fully furnis…
$1,190
per month
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$1,052
per month
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
$1,420
per month
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 1
new building, all city communications, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture…
$1,228
per month
Properties features in Latvia

