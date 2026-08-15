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Apartments for sale in Latvia

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Ogre
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Riga
941
Jurmala
495
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1 658 properties total found
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/9
$92,467
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 4/5
$144,259
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
5 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 111 m²
Floor 3/4
$340,973
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/4
$172,953
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
$60,618
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/3
Island Park – Where Paradise Meets Opportunity Island Park is a visionary waterfront residen…
$90,891
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale, an energy-efficient 3- room apartment with a separate kitchen, a terrace and an un…
$245,851
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
Mežaparka Village is 50 new homes for people who dream of living close to nature while maint…
$355,617
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2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
Apartment in the modern residential complex "Turaidas Quarter" next to Jomas Street.The apar…
$290,077
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/6
$103,619
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1 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Stylish 2-room apartment for sale in a fully renovated building near Zunda Canal and Ķīpsala…
$152,155
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
A unique opportunity to purchase a fully furnished and equipped apartment in a top location.…
$229,828
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Jaunā Amber Rezidence projekta dzīvokļi Jaundubultos piedāvā modernu dzīvi pie jūras klusā J…
$307,424
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
5 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
5 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Floor 2
We offer to purchase a spacious apartment in the very center of the city, on Dzirnavu Street…
$319,084
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Modern and functional 3-room apartment for sale in a new residential project — a great optio…
$159,019
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/5
Bring harmony into your life with a home at “Parka Kvartāls”! The new residential project, …
$149,372
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3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
$165,783
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer an elegant, two-level 3-room apartment located on the 2nd floor of the building. Th…
$1,11M
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3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
Bring harmony into your life with a home at “Parka Kvartāls”! The new residential project, …
$180,905
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3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 285 m²
New apartments in an exclusive seaside project in Jurmala are an excellent choice for those …
$599,640
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
These modern apartments in the SUN SAIL complex combine a central location, space, and comfo…
$369,634
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
6 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 357 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious designer apartment with six bedrooms near the sea in the FREGAT project, located i…
$894,817
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Lici, Latvia
2 room apartment
Lici, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/4
$115,989
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/3
Island Park – Where Paradise Meets Opportunity Island Park is a visionary waterfront residen…
$105,296
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4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
Sells exclusive 3-level flat! The new project, which is set up in the Viesturgarden. The h…
$639,735
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5 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
5 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
Floor 5/7
The HOFT project is located at Strelnieku 5 on a 1212 square meters landscaped area. The Pro…
$1,25M
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4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 142 m²
Floor 5/6
$295,201
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Pinki, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Pinki, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Saliena Parklife Apartments is a modern residential project located in the Saliena residenti…
$184,760
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Spacious apartment in the Sky Garden complex. For sale is a bright two bedroom apartment …
$216,220
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
$93,956
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Latvia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Latvia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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