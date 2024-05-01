Commercial real estate Parka Kvartāls

  1. Realting.com
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    2024

About the complex

Bring harmony into your life with a home at “Parka Kvartāls”! The new residential project, which combines modern buildings, century-old trees, and proximity to nature, offers the opportunity to live in a unique environment surrounded by linden trees, maples, and other valuable tree species. “Parka Kvartāls” is the ideal choice for everyone – whether for singles, couples, or young families. The project merges modern architecture with nature’s treasures, providing a safe and comfortable living environment. Excellent living conditions: Prime location close to the city center – only 15 minutes away by car. Spacious windows, abundant natural light, and a stunning view of the surrounding area. Balconies and private gardens – every apartment has its own corner for relaxation, where you can enjoy the proximity of trees and green spaces. Landscaped areas and accessible parks, which will create peace and harmony. Nearby schools, kindergartens, grocery stores, and several local green zones. Idyllic Bišumuiža area close to the homes. The project was developed by Estonian real estate developers in collaboration with the best architects from Latvia. It is a living environment designed for sustainable and high-quality living. “Parka Kvartāls” offers four multi-story buildings, each with four floors. The large windows ensure excellent lighting, while the surrounding area offers unforgettable nature right outside your window. The majestic trees nearby, such as the linden, maple, and oak, provide a unique aura and are part of the local heritage that we are committed to preserving. The new “Parka Kvartāls” project offers its clients the opportunity to choose from three types of finishes before purchasing an apartment, allowing them to match their choice to their individual personality and interior design preferences. Apartments in Riga are available with three finish options: Ivory (included in the price), Onyx (included in the price), or Luxury (with an additional charge). By living in “Parka Kvartāls”, you will enjoy not only modern living spaces but also the closeness of nature, which creates true harmony and peace.

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Other complexes
Commerce Lindenholma
Commerce Lindenholma
Marupe, Latvia
from
$232,382
The year of construction 2020
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium class living space. A new residential quarter in the most demanded area of ​​Riga, where you can enjoy an ideal balance between the city's amenities and green outdoor space, movement and peace, excellent …
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Commerce Dommo Park
Commerce Dommo Park
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
from
$90,629
The year of construction 2007
55ha Logistics & Industrial DOMMO PARK offers built-to-suit solutions and land plots with infrastructure and on the southern entranse of Riga, Latvija, crossroad of A8 highway and the A5 – Riga ring road. LOGISTICS Perfect location on A5/A8 and built-in infrastructure and domestic sewage ne…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Commerce KERN RESIDENCES
Commerce KERN RESIDENCES
Riga, Latvia
from
$209,144
The year of construction 2018
The Story Kern Residences are the epitome of reverence for one of the greatest love stories in the history of literature. It is a tale that began in Russia during poet Alexander Pushkin’s years in exile, but ended here in Riga’s Citadel, in a place from where his muse Anna Kern continued to …
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Latest News in Latvia
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
01.05.2024
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
20.02.2023
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
17.06.2022
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
27.01.2022
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
31.03.2021
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
Show all publications