Commercial real estate Parka Kvartāls

Bring harmony into your life with a home at “Parka Kvartāls”! The new residential project, which combines modern buildings, century-old trees, and proximity to nature, offers the opportunity to live in a unique environment surrounded by linden trees, maples, and other valuable tree species. “Parka Kvartāls” is the ideal choice for everyone – whether for singles, couples, or young families. The project merges modern architecture with nature’s treasures, providing a safe and comfortable living environment. Excellent living conditions: Prime location close to the city center – only 15 minutes away by car. Spacious windows, abundant natural light, and a stunning view of the surrounding area. Balconies and private gardens – every apartment has its own corner for relaxation, where you can enjoy the proximity of trees and green spaces. Landscaped areas and accessible parks, which will create peace and harmony. Nearby schools, kindergartens, grocery stores, and several local green zones. Idyllic Bišumuiža area close to the homes. The project was developed by Estonian real estate developers in collaboration with the best architects from Latvia. It is a living environment designed for sustainable and high-quality living. “Parka Kvartāls” offers four multi-story buildings, each with four floors. The large windows ensure excellent lighting, while the surrounding area offers unforgettable nature right outside your window. The majestic trees nearby, such as the linden, maple, and oak, provide a unique aura and are part of the local heritage that we are committed to preserving. The new “Parka Kvartāls” project offers its clients the opportunity to choose from three types of finishes before purchasing an apartment, allowing them to match their choice to their individual personality and interior design preferences. Apartments in Riga are available with three finish options: Ivory (included in the price), Onyx (included in the price), or Luxury (with an additional charge). By living in “Parka Kvartāls”, you will enjoy not only modern living spaces but also the closeness of nature, which creates true harmony and peace.