Commercial real estate Place four

Premium investment project in the heart of Riga with high profitability
79 apartments, ideally suited both as a first home and as an investment. One of the key advantages of Place 4 is its outstanding location at one of the most important intersections in Riga’s city centre. All apartments are offered with high-quality, fully finished interiors.
Place 4 is a modern residential project located in the centre of Riga at 4 Marijas Street, combining the architecture of a historic building with contemporary solutions and a high level of living comfort.
Location
The project is situated in one of the most sought-after areas of Riga’s centre, within close proximity to Riga Central Station and Berga Bazārs. The surrounding area offers a wide range of restaurants, cafés, shops, cultural and entertainment venues, as well as convenient public transport connections, ensuring easy and fast access to all parts of the city.
Building and architecture
Place 4 is a fully renovated historic building whose façade preserves its architectural character while offering a modern and functional living environment. Common areas have been thoughtfully designed using high-quality materials and a refined, elegant aesthetic.
Apartment features
The project offers 1- and 2-room apartments with complete, high-quality finishes. The apartments feature well-designed layouts, high ceilings and large windows that provide excellent natural light. Finishing materials are modern, durable and sustainable, meeting contemporary living standards.
Investment potential
Place 4 is suitable both for permanent residence and as an investment property. Its central location ensures stable demand for both long-term and short-term rentals. Property management and investment solutions are also available.
Location on the map
Riga, Latvia
