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New buildings in Olaines pagasts, Latvia

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Commerce Dommo Park
Commerce Dommo Park
Commerce Dommo Park
Commerce Dommo Park
Commerce Dommo Park
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
from
$90,629
The year of construction 2007
55ha Logistics & Industrial DOMMO PARK offers built-to-suit solutions and land plots with infrastructure and on the southern entranse of Riga, Latvija, crossroad of A8 highway and the A5 – Riga ring road. LOGISTICS Perfect location on A5/A8 and built-in infrastructure and domestic sewage ne…
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