Villas for sale in Latvia

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Villa

Villas in Latvia

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa in Kokneses pagasts, Latvia
Villa
Kokneses pagasts, Latvia
A place where time slows down and true relaxation begins. Leave everyday worries behind, rec…
$2,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Riga, Latvia
Villa
Riga, Latvia
A manor with a log building and a second residential house in the territory. Well-maintained…
$742,229
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Rendas pagasts, Latvia
Villa
Rendas pagasts, Latvia
Manor with a rich history, a century-old manor park with a lake of 7000 m2. On the first flo…
$146,410
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa in Praulienas pagasts, Latvia
Villa
Praulienas pagasts, Latvia
The charming Lazdona Manor Castle has a long history, having experienced its heydays a long …
$157,824
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Elejas pagasts, Latvia
Villa
Elejas pagasts, Latvia
Property is an exceptional hunting and deer-breeding estate set within 96.4 hectares of priv…
$3,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go