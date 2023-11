About the complex

The B91 Quarter is an excellent choice for young families, independent and successful city dwellers. It is located next to one of the busiest streets of Riga and meets all the modern requirements regarding comfort, style and safety of a dwelling. Additional information In the very heart of Riga - enjoy walks in the park, shopping or meetings with friends in one of the cosy restaurants of Riga. Real estate with history - the house located at 91 Brīvības Street was built in 1912 by the famous Latvian architect Eižens Laube. On the wave of the city - an apartment at 91 Brīvības Street is an excellent choice for young, independent and successful city dwellers, who love life and try to make the absolute most of it. Location - there are numerous cafes, clubs, restaurants and shops in close vicinity to or at walking distance from the house, as well as Miera Street, which is popular among the youth. Besides, there are all kinds of shops and medical centres nearby.