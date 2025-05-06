  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Ropazu novads

New buildings for sale in Ropazu novads

Garkalnes pagasts
2
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
A-class warehouse and office space for rent in the logistics park EfTEN Logistics Berģi - located in a strategic location next to the Riga-Tallinn highway with easy access to both the central part of Riga and providing direct communication with Scandinavian countries and other strategic tran…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Commerce Mežlīdes Berģi
Commerce Mežlīdes Berģi
Bergi, Latvia
Price on request
“Mežlīdes” Complex is located in a green area just 200 m away from the Riga ring road that connects the capitals of the Baltic States, which guarantees perfect communication with the centre of Riga and other cities in Latvia and the Baltic States. Offices — modern offices whose planning can …
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go