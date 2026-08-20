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New buildings in Jelgava, Latvia

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Riga
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Commerce NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
Commerce NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
Commerce NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
Commerce NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
Commerce NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
Show all Commerce NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
Commerce NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
Jelgava, Latvia
from
$10,457
NP Jelgava Business Park is one of the best reconstructed industrial parks in Latvia with kopejo platiba 23 ha and leasable space platiba more than 70 000 m2. The industrial park is located in the historical territory of the car industry company RAF (Riga automobile factory), which for many …
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REALAT real estate
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