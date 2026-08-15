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Apartment buildings in Latvia

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Riga
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Jurmala
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Revenue house Delete
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50 properties total found
Revenue house 758 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 758 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 26
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 3
$669,360
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Revenue house 1 062 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 1 062 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 062 m²
Floor 3/3
A unique historical property located in Tornjakalns, one of the most dynamically developing …
$1,12M
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Revenue house 2 682 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 2 682 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 79
Area 2 682 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer for sale a building that is located on Peldu Street - in the heart of the historica…
$3,32M
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Revenue house 825 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 825 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 825 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale there is a three-story house in the center of Riga, located in ul. Avotu. The total…
$1,28M
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Revenue house 2 483 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 2 483 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 70
Area 2 483 m²
Number of floors 5
The of building of is of located of close then Daugava of river, in of tkhe of Old Town, nea…
$4,07M
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Revenue house 777 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 777 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 777 m²
Number of floors 3
$515,703
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
TekceTekce
Revenue house 3 131 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 3 131 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 131 m²
Number of floors 6
All apartments are completely renovated and equipped with furniture and appliances of presti…
$11,74M
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Revenue house 1 349 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 1 349 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 1 349 m²
For sale a home ownership right, which was built in 1901 and is located in Old Riga, Kaleju …
$997,945
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Revenue house 420 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 420 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house of 420m2.Quiet downtown, 150m to St. Chaka, 1km to the Central Station, the b…
$786,616
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Revenue house 711 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 711 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 711 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale home ownership in the city center. The building is located on one of the c…
$1,16M
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Revenue house 680 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 680 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 680 m²
We offer for sale premises for a night club / events / concerts in the very center of Riga, …
$3,96M
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Revenue house 821 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 821 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 821 m²
Floor 5/5
The of properti of is of located of in of tkhe of Old Town, Dome of square, tkhe of khistori…
$2,94M
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Revenue house 317 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 317 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 5
Rental investment for sale in the old town! The property is located in a quiet part of Old …
$2,33M
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Revenue house 699 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 699 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 699 m²
Floor 4/4
The building is located on Zaubes Street, between Kr.Valdemāra, Vesetas and Sporta Streets. …
$1,08M
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Revenue house 700 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 700 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 700 m²
We offer to purchase a building in Riga. Imanta is a microdistrict of the city of Riga, whic…
$798,934
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Revenue house 749 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 749 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 749 m²
Number of floors 3
The prestigious location of the building makes it especially attractive for investment devel…
Price on request
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Revenue house 3 179 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 3 179 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 179 m²
Number of floors 7
We offer for sale a facade building on the central street of Riga. Total area 3179 sq.m. La…
$2,65M
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Revenue house 2 500 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 2 500 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 500 m²
We offer a historic mansion in the center of Riga, on a plot of 3591 m2 and consists of 2 of…
$3,49M
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Revenue house 1 140 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 1 140 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 1 140 m²
Number of floors 2
The facility consists of building 1 with an area of 950 sq.m. and building 3 with an area of…
$1,37M
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Revenue house 364 m² in Latvia
Revenue house 364 m²
Latvia
Area 364 m²
Floor 2/2
House property in Jurmala, Bulduri, for sale. The object is located near the beach. Tennis c…
$645,729
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Revenue house 697 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 697 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 697 m²
Floor 7/7
We sell a historic building. In 1552, a grain barn and warehouse are first mentioned at this…
$1,61M
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Revenue house 2 539 m² in Vilanu pagasts, Latvia
Revenue house 2 539 m²
Vilanu pagasts, Latvia
Area 2 539 m²
$514,505
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Revenue house 612 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 612 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 612 m²
Floor 3/3
The house is located in a quiet part of Jurmala, just 5 minutes walk from the sea. Nearby is…
$1,44M
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Revenue house 1 322 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Revenue house 1 322 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 18
Area 1 322 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 4-star hotel complex in the most prestigious area of Jurmala. Possible redevelopmen…
$2,29M
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Revenue house 480 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 480 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 15
Area 480 m²
Floor 1/3
On sale is an elegant and well-developed building with 8 apartments, ideal for living and as…
$796,690
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Revenue house 337 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 337 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
$359,809
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Revenue house 5 197 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 5 197 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 197 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer for sale an excellent investment property - a land plot of 1.7 hectares for reconst…
$2,19M
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Revenue house 17 500 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 17 500 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 17 500 m²
Floor 5/5
A complex of real estate with a land plot is sold, suitable for production and commercial ac…
Price on request
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Revenue house 2 050 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 2 050 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 050 m²
Floor 7/7
We sell a residential building on the street.F.Sadovnikova. Convenient location, good transp…
$3,64M
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Revenue house 459 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 459 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 18
Area 459 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a home in the city center. Nearby are various restaurants, cafes and sever…
Price on request
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