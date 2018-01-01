  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. A house, an apartment, a villa KUBI

A house, an apartment, a villa KUBI

Riga, Latvia
About the complex

KUBI is the newest business park of the Realto Group. The business park offers spacious retail, warehouse and production premises. Daugavgrīvas Street is located in a strategically advantageous place, near the Vanšu Bridge and it stretches through four districts of Riga – Āgenskalns, Dzirciems, Iļģuciems and Spilve. The rent on the first floor depends on the necessary adjustments to the premises. On the upper floors of the building there is a wide range of premises with price starting from 1 €/m2 The object development plan is based on sustainability and maximum efficient use of the building, realizing historical, economic and social potential. It is planned to develop the KUBI business park into a unifying center for the activities of tenants of various industries – with premises for light production, warehouses, trade and offices. Potential tenants have the opportunity to receive rooms individually adapted and in the required area. Currently, several rooms on the second floor of the building are already available for rent. The area, ceiling height and open – type layout are suitable for a wide variety of business specifics-showroom, warehouses or small production facilities with an office.
New building location
Riga, Latvia

