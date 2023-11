Riga, Latvia

from €29,000

Completion date: 2020

The unique apartment project is located in a closed, large, green area with its own apple orchard and children's playground. Additional information The layout of each apartment is individual and thought out to the smallest detail. The facade of the house and the staircase are decorated at a high level of design and quality. External wall thickness 1 m, very high level of energy efficiency, ceiling height from 3.2 m to 4.5 m. available parking spaces, both under the roof and open type. The project has implemented many different apartment types and layouts. Virtually all apartments on the ground floor have their own land area, approximately equal to the area of the apartment. The second floor apartments have very high ceilings, up to four meters, some of these apartments are built in LOFT style, with the possibility of installing a bedroom on the second floor. Most of the apartments are 3-room and some 4-room apartments suitable for families with children, each of which has two bathrooms, a carefully thought-out kitchen and cabinets for the best placement option. As well as in the project there is a large number of compact 1-room apartments, which are especially profitable for rent. For the decoration of these apartments are used special durable materials for everyday use, built-in kitchens and even attached curtains. The buyer so must purchase a sofa or bed and can put rental advertisements!