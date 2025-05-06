  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Babites pagasts

New buildings for sale in Babites pagasts

apartments
2
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Dzilnupes
Apartment building Dzilnupes
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
from
$1,256
Only now save up to 200 euros per month by concluding a contract for 2 years at a rental price of 1200 euro. Welcome to the first energy-efficient village in the immediate vicinity of Riga and Pinki, only 15 minutes from the sea. Jurmala Outlet Village, King's College, Exupery + Isl Interna…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Balta Village
Apartment building Balta Village
Pinki, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2014
Balta Village - a great, cozy, close to nature and quiet private house elite village in the heart of Pinki near Jurmala Outlet Village. Energoeffective houses were built in 2014 and will be ideal for large families with several children. There are 2, 3 and even 5 bedroom houses available. An…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go