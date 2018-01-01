  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. A house, an apartment, a villa Krasotāju iela 13

A house, an apartment, a villa Krasotāju iela 13

Riga, Latvia
from
€119,350
;
9
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are at the moment, respectively, allowing repair work to be carried out at its discretion. All three buildings are pre-war stone buildings, 20 were built. at the beginning of the century. As part of the renovation of the buildings, facades have been restored, windows have been replaced, as well as roofing, gutters and drains have been replaced. Inside the buildings, the construction of new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) is coming to an end, where heating and water supply networks in each apartment are equipped with individual meters with remote reading. In addition, work continues on the renovation works of the stairwells, giving them brightness and historical aura. In the near future, the buildings will be connected to district heating by constructing new heating units in each building. In the renovation works, the emphasis will be placed on the stairwells, where we want to preserve the historical mood, restoring the railing forgings and oshwood ribbons preserved from the moment of building construction, while we will create a warm and cozy atmosphere with light color tones. Wooden front doors with fire resistance class EI30 are already installed in the buildings. Also, the painting of the walls and ceiling will be restored. Also, the front door to the insulated metal door has been replaced for the stairwells. To ensure energy efficiency in buildings, windows on PVC windows with a high heat resistance coefficient (U=1.1 W/m2k) have been replaced in buildings, and attic insulation has also been carried out, where mineral wool is embedded in a thickness of 30cm. Landscaping has been almost completed on the territory, where new paving stones have already been laid, fencing of the territory has been built, play equipment has been installed and partial greening works have been carried out. In the spring, the landscaping of the territory will be supplemented with benches, bicycle racks, garbage cans and other elements of landscaping. Also, work will continue on the greening of courtyards, where various seedlings will be planted..
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Zundas Dārzi
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Summer House
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€119,000
MERĶEĻA 17
Riga, Latvia
from
€99,500
Filozofu Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€93,025
Art Luxury House
Riga, Latvia
from
€14,336
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Krasotāju iela 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,350
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Blaumaņa residence
Blaumaņa residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€90,480
Completion date: 2020
We offer 1-4 room apartments in a completely renovated architectural monument, including the 2020 comfort level. In order to fully convey the spirit of the era in its original form, all the decorative elements on both the facade and the interior of the building were restored by hand. ARCHITECTURE "Blaumaņa residence" combines modern architectural elements with the historical value of the last era. The fusion of tradition and laconic, strong forms gives the building a special charm. During the renovation process, bright elements were added to the facade to expand its stylistic range, giving the classic design a modern look. LOCATION The residence fits perfectly into the architecture of the area around Blaumaņa Street, at the same time offering everything necessary for the comfort and refuge of future residents from the dynamic and urban environment of the city. The building is located in a quiet place, separated from the traffic flow. "Blaumaņa residence" is close to important cultural sites, parks, museums, waterfront, Old Riga, major universities, business and shopping centers, making your future home particularly attractive.
LIEPLEJAS
LIEPLEJAS
Riga, Latvia
Surrounded by historical linden trees, the House in Ciekurkalns is the right place to stay, if you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and call your own house, where design value, quality and functionality are combined with economic benefits. Ciekurkalns is still one of the most grateful districts of the capital to settle in – close to the center, but the peculiar street layout and historical breath allow you to disappear from the hustle and bustle of the city and breathe the peace of houses. You will definitely like the landscaped area, where Pines and other trees have been preserved, a playground for children has been created, and linden trees grow along the edge of the street, which take care of dizzying summer evenings. One of the most important trump cards of this project is maximum energy efficiency and sustainable technical solutions that ensure low utility payments. The geothermal ground heat pump, the operation of which is ensured by a monocrystalline solar panel power plant located on the roof of the building, takes care of an energy-efficient solution suitable for real consumption in the provision of apartment heating and hot water preparation. Reality the sun brings warmth to the residents of the house, allowing them not to worry about huge bills, because solar panels provide up to 100% of the energy needed to produce heating. Forget about radiators! All apartments are equipped with an underfloor heating system – heat is passed through the floors, which allows it to be distributed evenly, without creating dust. Efficient heat exchange in each room of the apartment is provided by a modern ventilation system – recuperation equipment, which does not dry the air and ensures uniform air exchange without losing energy for heating the incoming air. On the territory there are two identical buildings, in each of them 15 two -, three-and four-room apartments of modern and functional layout, located from 1. up to 3. standing. The apartments have high ceilings, on the attic floor as much as 4 m, and large, wide windows that extend to the ground. There will be no need to complain about the lack of light! For all 1. floor apartments fine terraces, 2. and 3. floor apartments balcony or terrace. From high-quality building and interior finishing materials, apartments have been fully finished, in addition, it is possible to purchase premium packages, which will allow you to choose higher-class materials for interior finishing. The closed area is designed so that it is pleasant to stay in the field for both adults and children. It contains a playground, a lockable bike area, parking for each apartment, and also provides for charging places for electric cars.
RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
Riga, Latvia
from
€6,804
Rumbula Logistics Park is a modern A class industrial park built using energy efficient construction materials and methods, according to SIRIN Development’s highest standard specifications which include innovative engineering solutions that will create optimal working conditions and save the utility costs. All buildings have BREEAM certificate. Rumbula Logistics Park is being developed at a prime location with convenient connections with A4, A5, A6 and A7 national roads making it ideal for companies operating in the territories of both Latvia and other Baltic countries. Two first stages of the park are completed offering A class warehouses and office premises. The third stage is under construction and planned to be completed in summer 2023.
Realting.com
Go