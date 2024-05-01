  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Riga
  4. Commercial real estate EZERA SOLO

Commercial real estate EZERA SOLO

Riga, Latvia
from
$30,465
;
32
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20126
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1506
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023

About the complex

"EZERA SOLO" project is located on Ezermalas Street 4, Riga Mežaparks neighbourhood, in the space between Ezermalas, Viskali, Sprukstes and Mailīšu Streets. The building is set in a quiet, green, enclosed area with paved paths, a children's playground and a recreation area, making the site particularly attractive. 500 m from Ķīšezers Lake and only 7 km from the center of Riga, the property is a great example of successful reconstruction - the building, built in 1970, has been completely renovated, giving it a modern look, renovating the facade and completely replacing the internal communication systems. The project is an excellent example of a laconic and modern renovation, combining three concepts: compact, minimalism and cost-saving living. 105 compact studio or two-bedroom apartments are available for purchase, ranging in size from 15.7 to 34.5 m2. In the apartments with a full high-quality interior finish there are painted walls and ceilings, a laminate flooring EGGER class 33 and a fully equipped bathroom and a space for the washing machine. All you have to do is choose and install the furniture. The apartments with white finishing (75) have partition walls and all necessary communications, heating system, electricity, canalization, cold water in the bathroom and kitchen, water, electricity and heating counters, doors and window sills. These apartments allow the residents to fulfill their own design ideas. A parking space can be purchased for an extra charge, price - 5000 EUR. The apartments in the "EZERA SOLO" project are the ideal residence for people who value proximity to nature, while enjoying easy access to all parts of the city. This place is a perfect choice for young people leading an active lifestyle, as well as for new families just starting out in life, ensuring comfort and a modern environment for daily life. The project stands out as an excellent investment prospect due to its proximity to several universities, ensuring a continuous demand for rental apartments. In the neighborhood there are RTU Faculty of Transport and Mechanical Engineering, National Defence Academy, National Police College and Academy of Sports Pedagogy. Their presence makes “EZERA SOLO” particularly attractive for students and academic staff seeking to live close to their places of study or work, thereby ensuring a stable rental market and an excellent return on investment.

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Commerce KERN RESIDENCES
Riga, Latvia
from
$209,144
Commerce Artilērijas 65
Riga, Latvia
from
$68,553
Commerce Krasotāju iela 13
Riga, Latvia
from
$47,406
Commerce Jaunlazdu mājas
Riga, Latvia
from
$110,963
Commerce THE PEARL
Riga, Latvia
from
$199,887
You are viewing
Commercial real estate EZERA SOLO
Riga, Latvia
from
$30,465
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Commerce Summer House
Commerce Summer House
Jurmala, Latvia
from
$138,267
The year of construction 2020
Our greatest wealth is pure nature. Opportunity to breathe fresh air, relax by the Baltic Sea and to take strength on a daily basis. Probably each of us has had a dream about our property in Jurmala. Thanks to advantageous plans and flexible pricing policy, your dream of real estate property…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Commerce Shefela Nams
Commerce Shefela Nams
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
"Scheffel House" is a charming Art Nouveau residential building at 5 Baznīcas Street, built in 1907 to a design by Friedrich Scheffel. The property consists of two buildings - a front and a courtyard house, and although the available space and the supply of apartments in the two buildings di…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Commerce Bruņinieku 93c
Commerce Bruņinieku 93c
Riga, Latvia
from
$10,457
The year of construction 2023
This new project is located in the courtyard at 93 Brivibas Street, in the center of Riga. It is a high-quality renovation of a former textile factory building complex, consisting of 12 well-appointed and energy-efficient loft apartments. The apartments feature large floor-to-ceiling windows…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Latvia
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
01.05.2024
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
20.02.2023
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
17.06.2022
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
27.01.2022
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
31.03.2021
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
Show all publications