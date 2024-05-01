Commercial real estate EZERA SOLO

"EZERA SOLO" project is located on Ezermalas Street 4, Riga Mežaparks neighbourhood, in the space between Ezermalas, Viskali, Sprukstes and Mailīšu Streets. The building is set in a quiet, green, enclosed area with paved paths, a children's playground and a recreation area, making the site particularly attractive. 500 m from Ķīšezers Lake and only 7 km from the center of Riga, the property is a great example of successful reconstruction - the building, built in 1970, has been completely renovated, giving it a modern look, renovating the facade and completely replacing the internal communication systems. The project is an excellent example of a laconic and modern renovation, combining three concepts: compact, minimalism and cost-saving living. 105 compact studio or two-bedroom apartments are available for purchase, ranging in size from 15.7 to 34.5 m2. In the apartments with a full high-quality interior finish there are painted walls and ceilings, a laminate flooring EGGER class 33 and a fully equipped bathroom and a space for the washing machine. All you have to do is choose and install the furniture. The apartments with white finishing (75) have partition walls and all necessary communications, heating system, electricity, canalization, cold water in the bathroom and kitchen, water, electricity and heating counters, doors and window sills. These apartments allow the residents to fulfill their own design ideas. A parking space can be purchased for an extra charge, price - 5000 EUR. The apartments in the "EZERA SOLO" project are the ideal residence for people who value proximity to nature, while enjoying easy access to all parts of the city. This place is a perfect choice for young people leading an active lifestyle, as well as for new families just starting out in life, ensuring comfort and a modern environment for daily life. The project stands out as an excellent investment prospect due to its proximity to several universities, ensuring a continuous demand for rental apartments. In the neighborhood there are RTU Faculty of Transport and Mechanical Engineering, National Defence Academy, National Police College and Academy of Sports Pedagogy. Their presence makes “EZERA SOLO” particularly attractive for students and academic staff seeking to live close to their places of study or work, thereby ensuring a stable rental market and an excellent return on investment.