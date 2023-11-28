Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Commercial
  4. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Latvia

Vidzeme
7
Riga
5
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Restaurant in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
Area 21 395 m²
Floor 6/2
Convenient location. Near to the center of the city, at the port. Good logistic, trade, publ…
€21,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
Restaurant 40 rooms in Gulbenes novads, Latvia
Restaurant 40 rooms
Gulbenes novads, Latvia
Rooms 40
Area 1 839 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a grand real estate on the shores of the picturesque lake Ludza - you will have at …
€860,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
Area 99 m²
An investment object is proposed, consisting of three separate premises occupying the groun…
€158,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
Area 5 142 m²
Floor 2/2
1/2 of property. Best location in the center of Riga, close to Rail Baltica new development …
€700,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
Restaurant in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 429 m²
Floor 5/5
Good location. Quality repair, technically stable and unworn house. Commercial premises are …
€2,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
Restaurant 2 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Restaurant 2 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Commercial premises in the Old Riga (8.3%) - 1 floor, shop windows. Gleznotaju 7, near the i…
€252,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Bauska, Latvia
Restaurant
Bauska, Latvia
Area 7 600 m²
Floor 5/5
The property includes a building complex with a brewery, which is one of the few breweries i…
€2,49M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
Restaurant in Valmiera, Latvia
Restaurant
Valmiera, Latvia
Area 1 918 m²
Floor 3/3
Great investment possibility as there is shortage of office buildings in Valmiera. Located i…
€650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
Restaurant in Liepaja, Latvia
Restaurant
Liepaja, Latvia
Area 3 540 m²
Floor 4/4
Complex in Old Liepaja-1-hotel in Old Liepaja - total area 2214.9 sq / m, 4 floors, complete…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com

Property types in Latvia

сommercial property
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
apartment buildings
investment properties
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir