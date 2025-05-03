Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Latvia

Jurmala
359
Riga
181
Babites pagasts
54
Garkalnes pagasts
35
8 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
House in an exclusive location in Jurmala, Dubulti, in the dune area. Quiet, peaceful surrou…
$904,210
Villa 10 bedrooms in Nicas pagasts, Latvia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Nicas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
Guest house on the sea side by the Liepāja-Klaipėda highway, the house is 330 m from the sea…
$1,10M
2 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/2
The house has a garage, a sauna, a well-kept garden with grapes and automatic watering.The h…
$258,830
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Two houses, a master's and a guest's, are for sale in the very center of Jurmala - in a park…
$2,20M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Rucavas pagasts, Latvia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Rucavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
Guest house in Pape. The land plot is 0.91 hectares, 450 meters to the sea, on the plot is t…
$180,842
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
A wonderful, modern house with a special style in a quiet part of Jurmala.Green surroundings…
$689,460
4 room house in Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Ogresgala pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Floor 20/20
Unique apartment – Penthouse on the top floor of a 20-story Manhattan-style residential and …
$763,949
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
A charming and cozy two-story wooden house in the very center of Jurmala. Completely renovat…
$282,566
