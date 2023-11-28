UAE
Realting.com
Latvia
Commercial
Shops
Shops for sale in Latvia
Vidzeme
24
Riga
22
Shop
Clear all
24 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Shop 1 room with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
1
1
65 m²
Commercial premises in the center (65 m2) - corner of Strelniek and Alberta. Busy streets o…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop with furniture, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
190 m²
Commercial premise in the center (190 m2) - Between Blaumaņa iela and Lāčplēša iela. Avera…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Riga, Latvia
103 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€328,320
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Riga, Latvia
125 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€376,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Riga, Latvia
79 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€237,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Riga, Latvia
103 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€358,750
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Riga, Latvia
97 m²
For sale commercial premises. New Project Place 4. Will be ready in the autumn of 2024. …
€320,430
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Riga, Latvia
160 m²
A commercial space is offered on the first floor of the building. Suitable for office, sh…
€740,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 5 rooms with electricity, with fridge, with water system
Riga, Latvia
5
1
441 m²
For sale commercial property in which major repairs have been made. Parking for cars along …
€155,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop with elevator, with internet, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
4 500 m²
A multifunctional commercial facility for sale in the central part of Riga. - for trade, pr…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 8 rooms
Riga, Latvia
8
2
200 m²
Commercial premises with display windows in the center - Brivibas street 133. Busy streets,…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
209 m²
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
€669,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
338 m²
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
62 m²
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
€353,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
357 m²
Lofts&Rosegold new project of 2020. Commercial premises on the 1st floor. Total area: …
€1,43M
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
231 m²
Separate commercial premises of the historical building of the new Lofts&Rosegold project. …
€925,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Riga, Latvia
1 074 m²
Commercial premises and historical building of the new project Lofts&Rosegold 2020. Comme…
€4,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
302 m²
Commercial premises in the center for sale Busy streets, a large flow of people and cars …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
60 m²
Commercial space on the 1st floor - shop Showcases on Bruninieku street. Block between…
€96,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 4 rooms
Riga, Latvia
4
3
163 m²
Entresol restaurant for sale in a historic building in the center of Riga at Elizabetes iela…
€825,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Jurmala, Latvia
2 135 m²
Land for sale with a building for reconstruction in Jurmala. Building area: 2135 m2 1st …
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
83 m²
The developer offers a new project on the market at the intersection of Katrinas Dam and Pie…
€87,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Riga, Latvia
800 m²
1
Latvia Riga A number of stores 800m2 Commercial floor 800m2, rented out for several stores. …
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop 15 rooms with gas heating
Jurmala, Latvia
15
294 m²
3
A 3-storey apartment house for sale located in the center of Jurmala - in Dubulti.The buildi…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
