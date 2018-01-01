  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. A house, an apartment, a villa Jaunlazdu mājas

A house, an apartment, a villa Jaunlazdu mājas

kekavas pagasts, Latvia
from
€560
;
8
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

MODERN APARTMENTS AND A GREEN, HARMONIOUS ENVIRONMENT IN THE CITY. THE NEW PROJECT IS RESTORING - A PLACE WHERE DREAMS COME UP! Full finish The apartments in the new projects are available with full finishing and kitchen facilities. Your new home is ready to meet you! For your convenience, the new project is equipped with above-ground and underground parking. New projects Jaunlazdi has a pleasant and comfortable environment for young families, where the playground becomes loud laughter of children and peaceful moments of rest for older grandparents. A bike ride on the field on lighted roads or a gambling match with friends in basketball - Jaunlazdu's new project provides you with opportunities for sports activities right at home. Each new building is planned, because the apartments have a storage room, which you can use as a bicycle shed, install a built-in closet or use other needs. The apartments in the new projects allow you to enjoy your morning coffee and sunbathing on the terrace in the fresh air to see the eyes with the pleasant natural landscape. Each new building in Jaunlazdu village is larger with an elevator, which makes it easier to move prams, bicycles and various household items. When you enter the village of Jaunlazdi, you get the feeling that you have reached a special place. The enclosing fence separates the house from the hustle and bustle of the outside world, as well as makes the environment safer.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2016
New building location
kekavas pagasts, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
KERN RESIDENCES
Riga, Latvia
from
€180,000
Raņķa Dambis 31
Riga, Latvia
Tirgoņu iela 11
Riga, Latvia
from
€215,200
Staraja Rusas 8
Riga, Latvia
from
€110,000
S22
Riga, Latvia
from
€58,000
You are viewing
A house, an apartment, a villa Jaunlazdu mājas
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
from
€560
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
MERĶEĻA 17
MERĶEĻA 17
Riga, Latvia
from
€99,500
Completion date: 2018
A step closer to your dream home. Beautiful and sunny apartments with spectacular view of the Vērmanes Garden. The completely renovated, restored building, built in 1872, by architect Janis Fridrihs Baumanis, has all the new communications in the house, and in October this year a major repair will be performed in the staircase. The location of the house is very good and convenient, because it is located in the very center of the city near the University of Latvia and the Vērmanes Garden, where next to shops, restaurants, Old Riga in a one-minute walk, the proximity of traffic will ease everyday troubles by getting from point A to point B. The layout of the apartments is very comfortable and thoughtful, from one room apartment up to three room apartment, a spacious kitchen area combined with a living room, wardrobe or pantry that can be fitted. The apartment has an original ceilings height and windows facing the street with a wide view of Vērmanes Dārzs and for the yard what makes its more quite and calm from daily city rush. The apartments is available with high-quality overhaul, three-packed wooden glass windows with high sound insulation, wooden doors, parquet flooring, tiled flooring in the bathroom, painted walls, central heating, new sewerage and heating system, new ventilation, as well as completely new plumbing. Choose a living arranged property with great added value. If in case of purchase of this property you will need additional financing, then in cooperation with the largest banks in Latvia we have created a special offer where you will be able to receive significant discounts not only for leasing, but also for other products offered by banks. As well as all documents processing is completely free of charge. For more information, feel free to call or make appointment to meet in the project!
VGP Park Kekava
VGP Park Kekava
kekavas novads, Latvia
from
€9,200
VGP Park Kekava Strategically located at the intersection of the important A7 highway (also known as the Via Baltica) and the A5 highway. Access: -direct access to and from the highway; -outstanding connectivity to main transport routes; -excellent connection to the centre of Riga. Production facilities and service: -plentiful workforce available; -all infrastructure on-site; -turnkey, custom-made solutions.
Abava Biznesa Parks
Abava Biznesa Parks
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,250
Abava Ltd. is owner and developer of the largest business park in Riga, with a total area of 18 hectares and buildings area of more than 60,000 square meters. Our company's main activity is the preparation and lease of infrastructure necessary for the entrepreneurship, providing the customers with a complete service for the successful development of their business. The proposed solution will always include specific for customers' business, functional, comfortable, and pleasant working spaces and environment. Business park ABAVA is located within 7 km from the center of Riga, with convenient transportation access routes from the Riga bypass. The direct railway branch owned by the park and the nearby harbor create additional advantages for organization of cargo movement. We will comprehend your needs and provide the environment for the implementation.
Realting.com
Go