A house, an apartment, a villa Krāsotāju 13

Riga, Latvia
from
€40,800
;
25
About the complex

The apartments are sold in their current condition, allowing renovations to be carried out as they see fit. The apartment has preserved such authentic elements as wooden floors, old wooden doors. The building complex at Krāsotaju Street 13 is expected to be put into operation in the fall of 2022. Neighborhood Krāsotaiu iela is a quiet and old street that has historically been a part of Avotu and Grīziņkalns neighborhoods. Your own street got its name at the end of the 19th century, associating it with cloth dyers. At the end of the 19th century, the construction of the street was also started. The street is characterized by its excellent location, being in the center of the city, but at the same time separated from the main traffic and people flows. Nearby are two of the most beautiful city parks - Ziedondārzs and Grīziņkalns, offering recreational opportunities, sports activities and the presence of nature in the city center. The parks are very popular with families with children, young people engaged in sports activities, as well as pet owners who appreciate the dog walking areas created there. Become a resident of the neighborhood and make your home in a completely renovated and renovated building.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Bruņinieku 93c
Bruņinieku 93c
Riga, Latvia
from
€9,000
Completion date: 2023
This new project is located in the courtyard at 93 Brivibas Street, in the center of Riga. It is a high-quality renovation of a former textile factory building complex, consisting of 12 well-appointed and energy-efficient loft apartments. The apartments feature large floor-to-ceiling windows, and in some apartments, the ceiling height reaches up to 4 meters, allowing the new residents to plan interesting furniture design solutions. Several apartments have access to terraces where one can enjoy summer evenings and experience the benefits of living in loft apartments in a quiet, bright, and green courtyard in the center of Riga. Energy efficiency: Taking into account the new requirements for building energy efficiency, insulation work has been carried out on the external walls, energy-efficient double-glazed windows have been installed, and each apartment has an individual heat meter. Each room is equipped with a ventilation system, and heating is provided by a Toshiba air/water heat pump. These investments are considered to be one of the most effective cost-saving solutions in multi-apartment buildings, allowing residents to receive small bills for their apartments. Finishing and interior: In this project, all apartments are fully finished, and we will be happy to assist with furniture design questions if needed. The apartments are functionally designed and finished with high-quality natural materials. There are stone resin baths, "Laufen" and "Grohe" sanitary ware, ceramic tiles, class 33 laminate flooring, and veneered doors chosen specifically for the comfort of the new residents. Quality - full renovation: The complete renovation of the building includes the installation of all utilities - electrical installations, water supply, and sewage systems. New partition walls have been built, and the apartments are equipped with exterior doors that comply with sound insulation and fire safety regulations. The facade has been renovated, and a new roof covering has been installed. As a result of the renovation, wide floor-to-ceiling windows and French balconies have been installed. A cement screed with underfloor heating pipes has been installed for heating, and electric underfloor heating is provided in the sanitary facilities. All construction works have been completed, and the building has been put into operation. It is also possible to purchase a garage for the 3 room apartment for 18’000€
Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Riga, Latvia
Landscaped, fully customizable office space for your business needs 24-hour security and access control High-speed optical internet Spacious parking area for employees and guests of your company
Mežlīdes Berģi
Mežlīdes Berģi
Baltezers, Latvia
“Mežlīdes” Complex is located in a green area just 200 m away from the Riga ring road that connects the capitals of the Baltic States, which guarantees perfect communication with the centre of Riga and other cities in Latvia and the Baltic States. Offices — modern offices whose planning can be “built” by any customer based on his needs and requirements. — optical fibre cable for the Internet. — while working, employees observe a wonderful pinewood through windows of the building. Warehouses A lessee has a flexible choice of different sizes of premises that can be used as: — a warehouse — a compact modern production — a showroom
