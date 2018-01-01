  1. Realting.com
Lāčplēša iela 18

Riga, Latvia
€250
About the complex

Lacplesa Street 18 1906., John Alder One of the first buildings in Riga with language features of statenical Art Nouveau forms in facade architecture. The facade is decorated with exquisite decorative reliefs. The Gables are crowned by expressive figurative compositions with the figurative group of a woman and a man distributed in the decorative decoration of Art Nouveau buildings.
2019
Riga, Latvia

Other complexes
Apartment building Matīsa 52
Apartment building Matīsa 52
Riga, Latvia
from
€420
Completion date: 2017
The building has been put into operation after a full renovation. The house is located next to Ziedoņdārzs, a convenient public transport movement. Infrastructure - Developed with increasing value for the future, nearby shops, restaurants, sports clubs, etc. Finishes: final decoration, wooden windows Equipment: built-in kitchen, dish washer, oven, fridge, fitted bathroom, bath, towel dryer, washing machine house Parking: parking in the yard, car park in the courtyard Communications: gas heating with an individual meter, optical internet access, city water supply, urban sewerage Security: metal door, available alarm, code lock, locked staircase, closed courtyard Basement storage room. House and house extras - renovated building, windows face the yard, closed stairwell, elevator available. Territory - public transport, near the park, closed territory, parking place. Planning - functional and smart space design, two rooms separated, kitchen combined with a living room. Equipment - all the necessary home appliances, refridgerator, washing machine, oven, electric range, cooker hood, dish-washing machine. Extras - optical internet, video surveillance, intercom, air conditioner. Property and heating - attic, cellar, gas heating. Bathroom - two bathrooms, bidet, bath, shower. If this offer really addressed you, then I call for an apartment review. Submit your visit by email or by calling.
Apartment building Čaka iela 83/85
Apartment building Čaka iela 83/85
Riga, Latvia
from
€1
Completion date: 1911
The multi-apartment rental building in the center of Riga, located at Aleksandra Čaka Street 83/85, is a historic and notable architectural landmark. It was built in 1911 and designed by the architect Jānis Alksnis. The building is known for its distinctive six-story brick wing located within the courtyard. This beautiful rental building was previously known as "Elsiņa House". It reflects the architectural style of the early 20th century and is highly regarded among history enthusiasts and architecture lovers. The façade of the building features diverse ornamentation and detailing characteristic of that era. This building offers a variety of rental apartments located on different floors. Each apartment is equipped with all the necessary modern amenities and can accommodate both single-room and multi-room options. Many of the apartments provide enchanting views of Aleksandra Čaka Street and the surrounding landscape of Riga's city center. Situated in a highly convenient location in the heart of Riga, this building allows residents to enjoy the city's vibrant atmosphere and proximity to various services, cultural institutions, shops, and restaurants. The nearby public transportation provides easy access to other parts of Riga, making it a convenient place to live for both locals and city visitors. The multi-apartment rental building at Aleksandra Čaka Street 83/85 is an ideal choice for those who wish to reside in a historic and culturally significant home that offers modern living comfort. It is also a perfect option for those who want to embrace the advantages of Riga's central area while appreciating the historical environment and architectural heritage.
Apartment building BIWI BIG
Apartment building BIWI BIG
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
€24,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Vithaus
BIWI BIG is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest and workspace in any place. The equipped BIWI technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: BUILDING AREA: 13,80 m2 USEFUL AREA: 10,90 m2  DIMENSIONS (HxWxL): 2,3×2,9×6 m  WEIGHT OF MODULE FOR CONTAINER: up to 4000 kg  How to use BIWI: 1. During various sporting events, concerts, festivals, exhibitions. 2. International Airport: As there are often large gaps between flights to reduce the number of passengers who are temporarily delayed at the airport, an alternative recreation service can be offered to wait comfortably for their flights. 3. Organization of mini hotels near all places with sights of the state. 4. At the seaside: Near the main city beaches, for temporal recreation of tourists and vacationers on the seasides, for changing clothes, sleeping, going to the toilet, taking a shower, eating, relaxing or comfortable work during the heat of the day. 5. An additional sector for the hospitality industry: Install BIWI on the roofs of skyscrapers, for lovers of beautiful sunrises and sunsets. 6. Leisure activities – setting up specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini housing: a. Arrangement of specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini houses. b. National parks with their own ecosystem can use the BIWI autonomous home. c. Temporary accommodation for tourists who prefer hiking trails in the wild. d. Temporary accommodation for cross-country cycling athletes. e. In port cities in places where yachts are parked. f. For temporary accommodation of pilots of small aircraft on the territory of private mini airports. g. Equestrian clubs. h. A holiday home for fishermen. i. A hunter’s vacation home. 7. Domestic tourism: BIWI is perfect for comfortable domestic tourism of the native people of the country. BIWI houses can be placed anywhere, for example, near existing hotels, on the territory of specialized recreation centers, health care resorts and other tourist places. 8. Place BIWI around the world as a global travel company to support world tourism by filling all major tourist destinations with BIWI capsules. All BIWI are connected to the international booking system Booking.com and other similar platforms. 9. BIWI will help to solve the housing problem: a. In countries with emergency situations, as temporary housing for victims. b. In third world countries in extreme need of housing. c. As a reserve for any emergencies.   Equipment BIWI: Entrance door with double-glazed windows, aluminum profile. Stained glass in the sleeping area. The window is swivel-hinged in the bathroom, aluminum profile. 2 beds. Wardrobe for clothes and shoes with a mirror. The door to the bathroom is sliding, aluminum frame, tempered glass. Installation built into the wall with a suspended toilet. Shower with indoor drain. Electric boiler, accumulative, for 50l. Forced ventilation in the bathroom. The air ventilation system is a recuperator. Underfloor heating. LED lighting along the contour of the premises: room and bathroom. Smoke detector. Internet Wi-Fi.   Options included in "BIWI SMART": Entrance lock with QR code, for remote payment. Conditioner. Electric toning of the entrance door. Heating of stained glass. Quartz disinfection of the room. BIWI Smart Control System: Rent control; Control of residents; Automatic booking; Convenient forms of payment; BIWI cleaning service after use; other options.   The architecture of high-level embedded software (software) BIWI SMART provides the following features: Creation and editing of capsule placement regions. Create and edit individual settings for each capsule. Registration of users in the system by phone number. Accepting payments via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, UnionPay, JCB payment systems. User account with information about the current reservation and the possibility of its renewal. SMS notification of users about the approaching end of the reservation. Sending feedback about the service. Real-time monitoring of bookings and failures in the operation of all capsule subsystems. Automatic collection and unloading of user behavior statistics on the site and inside the capsule. Configuring the system parameters of the capsule control board via the WEB interface. Remote update of the capsule firmware. Control of the internal elements of the capsule:  Wi-Fi router; Lighting; With Sockets; Ventilation; Tinted door glass; With an electric lock; Emergency sound and light alarm system, advertising monitors (optional).  
