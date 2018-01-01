Līvzemes 26b

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The most modern and elegant one and two-room rental apartments in Salaspils are offered for rent. All apartments have built-in kitchens and cabinets, quality kitchen appliances. Finishing of apartments with very high-quality materials - wooden parquet, tiles in bathrooms, elegant design. There are 14 apartments on three floors, with different layouts. Each apartment has a floor water heating system, 2-chamber windows and ventilation system. The project is managed by the developer's company. When concluding a contract rent for the first month and a deposit of two months' rent. Project and surroundings Project - new building, surroundings tidy, private parking lots, well-groomed lawn, pond. Access by asphalt road. The house is ideally located - only 400 meters to Salaspils City Council and the nearest shop, 1 km from Salaspils railway station, National Botanical Garden. 1.5 km - Salaspils Health Center. The drive to Riga by car is only 20 minutes. House and house extras - a new project, all communications, all the amenities, closed stairwell, code key in the stairwell. Property and heating - individual heat meter, adjustable heating. Amenities - furnished, shower, parking Extras - intercom. Territory - well-groomed territory, free parking. Repairs and gradation of repairs - wooden parquet floor, heated floor, painted walls. Planning - kitchen combined with a room. Bathroom - bathroom combined with toilet, shower. Furniture - furnished, new furniture, furniture if needed, built-in kitchen, built-in cupboards. Equipment - all the necessary home appliances, refrigerator, oven, electric range, cooker hood, washing machine. Utilities payments - management fee 0.7 EUR per sq.m.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2021
New building location
Salaspils, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,031
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Riga, Latvia
from
€750
Apartment building Matīsa 52
Riga, Latvia
from
€420
Apartment building Old Captain
Riga, Latvia
Apartment building Ventspils loft (Ventspils iela 63c)
Riga, Latvia
from
€600,000
Other complexes
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,031
Completion date: 2022
Symbolizing confidence, stability, the latest technologies and quality, Zunda Towers rise towards the zenith in the skyline of 21st century Riga – in terms of architecture, design, and lifestyle.
Apartment building Lindenholma
Apartment building Lindenholma
Marupes novads, Latvia
from
€650
Completion date: 2021
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium class living space. A new residential quarter in the most demanded area of ​​Riga, where you can enjoy an ideal balance between the city's amenities and green outdoor space, movement and peace, excellent infrastructure. The environment Real homes for your life. Lindenholm's uniqueness is a metropolitan opportunity with a sense of private home, a green environment and ample private outdoor space. Lindenholm's advantage is a quarter free of cars. Cars can be parked in the above-ground car park around the block, and multi-storey car parks will be available in summer. The Lindenholm district consists of 3 five-storey buildings, 1 three-storey building and 2 three-storey townhouses, offering a total of 197 apartments and 12 suites. Apartments of various configurations are available, from studios to spacious 3-bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive apartments in town villas. We especially want to highlight the ground floor apartments with access to the backyard garden. Lindenholm's green courtyards are home to 102 trees between the ages of 20 and 25, and thousands of shrubs, ground cover and other plants create a cozy park atmosphere. The plant compositions are designed so that the garden is changeable in all seasons. Winding paths with a mixture of asphalt and granite rubble meander through Lindenholm's green courtyards. They are ideal for both leisurely walks and cycling or rollerblading. There are specially equipped active recreation areas with 4 playgrounds for children and young people, outdoor exercise machines, basketball and volleyball courts, tennis tables and a comfortable backyard for yoga or relaxation. Room Everything is ready to live here. The Vastint standard provides a comfortable and safe living environment, providing a complete, both indoor and outdoor environment. Every solution - from well-thought-out apartment layouts and excellent sound insulation to interior decoration and outdoor amenities - serves the comfort and well-being of the residents. Linedenholm quarter offers 107 modern rental apartments, where everything is ready for living - functional layouts, built-in kitchens, spacious balconies. Studio apartments 47.6 m2 1 bedroom apartments 47.8–60.8 m2 2 bedroom apartments 67.3–76.1 m2 3 bedroom apartments 86–90.5 m2 Apartments with access to the garden 60.6–90 m2. Including for rent are two three-storey town villas with 12 premium apartments. 8 functional two-storey apartments - 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 terraces of 107.5–121.9 m2 with a real feeling of a private house. On both sides of the terrace house there is a spacious private outdoor space where you can enjoy the sun, fresh air and great company. 4 penthouse apartments - 2 bedrooms, study, terrace of 94.9–95 m2 in the upper floors of the city villas offer a magnificent panoramic view of the green landscape of Marupe. Location Everything is already here. In Lindenholm, everything is within easy reach. Kārļa Ulmaņa gatve easily connects the quarter with the center of Riga, the airport and Jūrmala. But everything important for a comfortable life is available here in Pardaugava and Marupe: international schools and kindergartens, modern private clinics, fitness halls and sports centers, supermarkets and service points. Quality Where the standards of comfort and living are equal to yours. The developer of the Lindenholm quarter, Vastint, is an international real estate company with more than 30 years of experience in the development and management of residential, commercial and hotel properties. Vastint's focus is on creating long-term value through socially, economically and environmentally responsible solutions. Each Vastint project not only creates a comfortable environment for its users, but also improves the environment. Lindenholm has been created in accordance with the Vastint standard, an international quality and sustainability program implemented in every country where Vastint projects are developed. This means that only tested, sustainable materials and solutions that have been tested have been used in construction and finishing. As Lindenholm and the adjacent Business Garden continue to develop, the neighborhood is becoming a new part of the city, offering a comfortable living, working and leisure environment with excellent infrastructure not only for residents and office workers, but also for residents and guests.
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Riga, Latvia
from
€750
Completion date: 2020
The housing estate is located in a prestigious city centre. Quite a few diplomatic and consular services of various countries are concentrated in this quarter, nearby there is the World Trade Centre. The total area of the building after reconstruction makes up 2504.1 m2. On the ground floor there are the office and commercial premises, 11 fully finished apartments occupy 1st to 4th. All of the apartments are equipped with kitchen furniture with BOSCH home appliances. Bathroom fixtures from Ideal Standard and Villeroy & Boch. Finishing is performed in high-quality materials. Floors in all of the apartments are made from natural oak. Guard station providing 24/7 security service, video surveillance system. Installed 2 modern high-speed lifts. Car park is in the yard of the house.
