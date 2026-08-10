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New buildings in Saulkrastu novads, Latvia

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Commerce Sun Republic
Commerce Sun Republic
Commerce Sun Republic
Commerce Sun Republic
Commerce Sun Republic
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Commerce Sun Republic
Saulkrasti, Latvia
from
$101,095
The year of construction 2011
The Sun Republic project is located in the sunniest of the Republic on the Baltic Sea coast, saulkrasti town, the Ķīšup estuary, 150 m away from the sea. Residential home designed to be in full harmony with the surrounding environment, the architecture created by the architect's Office ' Jay…
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REALAT real estate
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