Business center Dzirnavu street 57

It is leased to a variety of elegant offices in Mill Street 57, facades of houses, with entrance from the street. All rooms have recently been made in high quality cosmetic repairs. 1. the building floor is the 24/7 24-hour security guard and video surveillance is carried out through the building's perimeter. The courtyard is located near EuroPark parking, several bank branches, public transport, shops. The management fee is 1EUR/m2.
Price:
Offices may rent from 7.50 EUR/m2 to EUR 82/m2 + VAT
Riga, Latvia
