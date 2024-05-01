  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Riga
  4. Business center Dzirnavu street 57

Business center Dzirnavu street 57

Riga, Latvia
from
$298
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 33220
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 266
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/01/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga

About the complex

It is leased to a variety of elegant offices in Mill Street 57, facades of houses, with entrance from the street. All rooms have recently been made in high quality cosmetic repairs. 1. the building floor is the 24/7 24-hour security guard and video surveillance is carried out through the building's perimeter. The courtyard is located near EuroPark parking, several bank branches, public transport, shops. The management fee is 1EUR/m2. Price: Offices may rent from 7.50 EUR/m2 to EUR 82/m2 + VAT

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
Education

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Business center Telegraph Offices
Riga, Latvia
from
$5,34M
Business center Kalpaka 7
Riga, Latvia
from
$296
Business center Braslas Biznesa centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$418
Business center Ģertūdes 10/12
Riga, Latvia
from
$593
Business center AFC centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$55,466
You are viewing
Business center Dzirnavu street 57
Riga, Latvia
from
$298
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Business center Telegraph Offices
Business center Telegraph Offices
Business center Telegraph Offices
Business center Telegraph Offices
Business center Telegraph Offices
Show all Business center Telegraph Offices
Business center Telegraph Offices
Riga, Latvia
from
$5,34M
FEATURES OF THE BUILDING Modern engineering solutions An autonomous ventilation and cooling system for each floor (with individual energy meters) A central heating system with temperature control for each room. A modern, high-speed (optical) computer network High-speed lifts A flexible layo…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Business center ASTRA's offices
Business center ASTRA's offices
Business center ASTRA's offices
Business center ASTRA's offices
Business center ASTRA's offices
Show all Business center ASTRA's offices
Business center ASTRA's offices
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2006
ASTRA's offices are located in one of the active in real estate development in the area. The complex is good from the district's main streets, a. deglava Street and dzelzavas Street. It is easily reachable both by private and public transport. On the building's facade and roof, it is possibl…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Show all Business center Unimarine Business Center
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Riga, Latvia
from
$3,349
Unimarine Business Centre is the second successful business and shopping centre project implemented by Unimars on Duntes Street. The modern six-story building is characterized by a refined style and meets all international criteria for Class A office buildings. The new center is located next…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Latvia
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
01.05.2024
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
20.02.2023
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
17.06.2022
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
27.01.2022
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
31.03.2021
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
Show all publications