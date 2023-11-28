Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Latvia

Vidzeme
35
Riga
32
Office in Daugavpils, Latvia
Office
Daugavpils, Latvia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 2/3
The Daugavpils Shot Factory is the only ammunition production factory in the Baltic which is…
€250,000
Office 5 rooms with elevator, with internet in Riga, Latvia
Office 5 rooms with elevator, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Riga. Great location. The total area is 100…
€165,000
Office in Iecava, Latvia
Office
Iecava, Latvia
Area 530 m²
Floor 2/2
Asphalted road to the entrance door. Strategic location - a small town in the middle of Ieca…
€54,000
Office with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Terini, Latvia
Office with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Terini, Latvia
Area 1 676 m²
Floor 2/2
Building area: 1676 m ² (without terrace and summer conference room) Office area: 1170 m ² …
€1,65M
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 026 m²
Floor 2/4
An office building with an area of 1025.5 square meters and a plot of land with an area of 8…
€980,000
Office 4 rooms with electricity, with gas, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Office 4 rooms with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Commercial/Office space in Quiet Center. Auseklia-Sakaru intersection. - Freshly renov…
€330,000
Office with elevator, with electricity, with gas in Riga, Latvia
Office with elevator, with electricity, with gas
Riga, Latvia
Area 400 m²
A beautiful, modern office and retail space, on one of the most prestigious streets in the c…
€950,000
Office 2 bathrooms with furniture, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Office 2 bathrooms with furniture, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Riga in the prestigious Skanstes Parks buildin…
€235,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 477 m²
Floor 2/2
Office building with retail and storage investment opportunity.The office building is in goo…
€2,50M
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 104 m²
Floor 4/4
Building in a development area of huge business project of Rail Baltica, central market, 95%…
€940,000
Office in Babites novads, Latvia
Office
Babites novads, Latvia
Area 1 358 m²
Floor 1/1
The premises are isolated as aisles have a separate entrance, the premises are conveniently …
€850,000
Office with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
Office with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Area 6 714 m²
Office building for sale - 8 floors - total area 6,714 sq.m, including the ground floor …
€5,60M
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 308 m²
Office building for sale. - Total area: 5600 m2 (including underground parking). - Leas…
€17,00M
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 634 m²
Floor 4/4
House has several entrances, good quality repairs has been made. Return 8%. Gym and several …
€1,20M
Office 3 rooms in Riga, Latvia
Office 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 6
Ready restaurant for sale. The room has everything you need to start a successful job. The r…
€500,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 581 m²
Office building for sale Building with total area 1581m2 Land plot with total area 2254…
€1,75M
Office in Daugavpils, Latvia
Office
Daugavpils, Latvia
Area 1 115 m²
Floor 3/3
The office building has been rented by a state institution for several years, ensuring a sta…
€650,000
Office in Riga, Latvia
Office
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 019 m²
Latvia. Riga Business Center with parking Office building in the center of Riga. The plot ar…
€2,20M
Office 4 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Riga, Latvia
Office 4 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a fully furnished office in excellent condition in the embassy district of Riga. An…
€324,900
Office with parking in Riga, Latvia
Office with parking
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 350 m²
Floor 1/1
Investment facility with potential cash flow. The building is located in the area of a mode…
€3,00M
Office with parking in Riga, Latvia
Office with parking
Riga, Latvia
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
Chic rooms in the heart of Old Riga overlooking Livu Square, House after renovation. The b…
€360,000
Office with gas heating in Riga, Latvia
Office with gas heating
Riga, Latvia
Area 220 m²
An exclusive corner restaurant hall for sale in Old Riga on the promenade on 11. November 9 …
€650,000
Office with parking, in city center, with city view in Riga, Latvia
Office with parking, in city center, with city view
Riga, Latvia
Area 192 m²
Floor 1/7
We offer to buy a modern office, which is located on the first floor of a multifunctional bu…
€480,000
Office in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Office in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises (store) is located on the main street of the city, ul.Bribibas. A large …
€350,000
Office with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Riga, Latvia
Office with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
Floor 5/5
The exclusive Office Club House is an exclusive A-Class office building designed for compani…
€490,000
Office in city center, with city view, gym in Smiltene, Latvia
Office in city center, with city view, gym
Smiltene, Latvia
Area 87 m²
+ The of khistorical of center of of of Riga+ Stable of and of predictable of revenue+ The o…
€400,000
Office in city center, with city view, gym in Riga, Latvia
Office in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/5
We sell commercial premises on the first floor of the PARK SIDE project with an area of 104 …
€312,000
Office with parking, in city center, with basement in Riga, Latvia
Office with parking, in city center, with basement
Riga, Latvia
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/5
Favorite location - Stara Riga, as well as all the attractions of the city are just a few me…
€465,000
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Riga, Latvia
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 150 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale modern and fully equipped restaurant business. The property is on the Riga border o…
€1,40M
Office with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Riga, Latvia
Office with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
Area 930 m²
Floor 5/7
Office space is offered at 15 Jeriku Street. The building is close to Zemitan Bridge, the sh…
€1,33M
