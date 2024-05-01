Commercial real estate Dubultu Breeze

  1. Realting.com
Jurmala, Latvia
Price on request
15
ID: 22538
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1510
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

  Country
    Latvia
  City
    Jurmala

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024

About the complex

This modern, fully renovated 2-room apartment is located in a well-maintained building in Jūrmala, at Slokas iela 55A. The apartment is being sold with white walls, allowing new owners to design the interior according to their preferences. The building has been completely renovated, with an insulated facade providing excellent energy efficiency. The apartment features new utilities, including a heating system with individual meters, allowing precise control over energy consumption. Energy-efficient windows and the use of high-quality interior finishing materials make the apartment comfortable and economical throughout the year. The apartment sizes range from 32.3 m² to 58.6 m². In addition to the apartment price, there is an extra charge of 5000 EUR for a parking space in a secured area and 7000 EUR for a multifunctional room in the basement. The apartment is located in a quiet and green neighborhood, with very convenient access to the city's infrastructure. Nearby, you'll find shops, schools, kindergartens, and parks, and the beach is just a few minutes away. Public transport is only a few minutes' walk, providing easy access to downtown Jūrmala or nearby cities. This apartment is ideal for young families or as an investment in real estate. The apartment can only be viewed by prior arrangement. Please contact us for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Location on the map

Jurmala, Latvia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Commerce Green Park
Commerce Green Park
Marupe, Latvia
from
$7,645
Ultra energy efficient premises; „Built to Suit" - all premises are adaptable to Customer's needs (planning, number of docks, ramps, number of lateral nodes, etc.); Excellent location – the territory of the park borders on Riga International Airport. Closeness of public transport (bus stop a…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Commerce Sun Republic
Commerce Sun Republic
Saulkrasti, Latvia
from
$101,095
The year of construction 2011
The Sun Republic project is located in the sunniest of the Republic on the Baltic Sea coast, saulkrasti town, the Ķīšup estuary, 150 m away from the sea. Residential home designed to be in full harmony with the surrounding environment, the architecture created by the architect's Office ' Jay…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Commerce Mērsraga 9
Commerce Mērsraga 9
Riga, Latvia
from
$83,200
The year of construction 2022
The apartments are sold in the condition they are in at present, allowing the repairs to be carried out at their own discretion. Both the street and the courtyard buildings are pre-war brick buildings built in the functionalist style in the 1930s. The following renovations are currently taki…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Latest News in Latvia
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
01.05.2024
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
20.02.2023
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
17.06.2022
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
27.01.2022
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
31.03.2021
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
Show all publications