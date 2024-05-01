Commercial real estate Dubultu Breeze

This modern, fully renovated 2-room apartment is located in a well-maintained building in Jūrmala, at Slokas iela 55A. The apartment is being sold with white walls, allowing new owners to design the interior according to their preferences. The building has been completely renovated, with an insulated facade providing excellent energy efficiency. The apartment features new utilities, including a heating system with individual meters, allowing precise control over energy consumption. Energy-efficient windows and the use of high-quality interior finishing materials make the apartment comfortable and economical throughout the year. The apartment sizes range from 32.3 m² to 58.6 m². In addition to the apartment price, there is an extra charge of 5000 EUR for a parking space in a secured area and 7000 EUR for a multifunctional room in the basement. The apartment is located in a quiet and green neighborhood, with very convenient access to the city's infrastructure. Nearby, you'll find shops, schools, kindergartens, and parks, and the beach is just a few minutes away. Public transport is only a few minutes' walk, providing easy access to downtown Jūrmala or nearby cities. This apartment is ideal for young families or as an investment in real estate. The apartment can only be viewed by prior arrangement. Please contact us for more information or to schedule a viewing.