Monthly rent of industrial premises in Latvia

5 properties total found
Manufacture 370 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Manufacture 370 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,733
per month
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Manufacture 100 m² in Dobele, Latvia
Manufacture 100 m²
Dobele, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
$594
per month
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Manufacture 3 820 m² in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture 3 820 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 820 m²
Price on request
Manufacture 6 746 m² in Riga, Latvia
Manufacture 6 746 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 6 746 m²
Floor 1/1
We rent out a new warehouse complex in Pardaugave.Heated warehouse with controlled temperatu…
$24,471
per month
Manufacture 5 743 m² in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Manufacture 5 743 m²
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
Area 5 743 m²
The 58.21 ha complex of warehouse, production, office and service premises being created is …
$24,471
per month
