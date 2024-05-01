  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Riga
  4. Commercial real estate Augustines Darzs

Commercial real estate Augustines Darzs

Riga, Latvia
Price on request
15
ID: 25137
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1528
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 24/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga

About the complex

"Augustine garden" – historical charm and modern comfort "Augustine's garden" is a residential project implemented in 2024, which combines three different buildings into a single ensemble. At the center of the project is a tenement house designed by architect Aleksandra Vanagas in 1907 in the style of national romanticism, whose historical facade was carefully restored, preserving authentic decorative details. Behind it, in the courtyard area, there are rebuilt former workshop buildings that have been transformed into modern apartments and townhouses. As part of the project's renovation, building facades, utilities and roofs were completely renovated, as well as energy-efficient heating and ventilation systems were installed, ensuring A and A+ energy efficiency class. The apartments have wide double-chamber windows, French balconies and terraces that connect to the peaceful courtyard. The interior design is dominated by natural materials and neutral color palettes, which create a harmonious and functional environment. The rooms are equipped with smart technologies that allow you to adjust the lighting and climate to individual needs. The green courtyard creates a private and peaceful environment in the city center, providing residents with a harmonious living space.

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
Education

Commercial real estate Augustines Darzs
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
