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New buildings in Kekavas novads, Latvia

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Kekavas pagasts
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Kekava
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Commerce Saulgoži
Commerce Saulgoži
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Price on request
Agency
REALAT real estate
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Commerce VGP Park Kekava
Commerce VGP Park Kekava
Commerce VGP Park Kekava
Commerce VGP Park Kekava
Commerce VGP Park Kekava
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Commerce VGP Park Kekava
Kekava, Latvia
from
$9,288
VGP Park Kekava Strategically located at the intersection of the important A7 highway (also known as the Via Baltica) and the A5 highway. Access: -direct access to and from the highway; -outstanding connectivity to main transport routes; -excellent connection to the centre of Riga. Product…
Agency
REALAT real estate
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Commerce Jaunlazdu mājas
Commerce Jaunlazdu mājas
Commerce Jaunlazdu mājas
Commerce Jaunlazdu mājas
Commerce Jaunlazdu mājas
Show all Commerce Jaunlazdu mājas
Commerce Jaunlazdu mājas
Riga, Latvia
from
$110,963
The year of construction 2016
MODERN APARTMENTS AND A GREEN, HARMONIOUS ENVIRONMENT IN THE CITY. THE NEW PROJECT IS RESTORING - A PLACE WHERE DREAMS COME UP! Full finish The apartments in the new projects are available with full finishing and kitchen facilities. Your new home is ready to meet you! For your convenience, t…
Agency
REALAT real estate
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