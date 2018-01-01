A house, an apartment, a villa Trebū HOME

  1. Realting.com
Riga, Latvia
About the complex

Trebū HOME is a new and modern residential concept in Rīga developed by combining everything that is necessary for a good and comfortable life so that you can truly enjoy your home. We have used modern technological solutions to provide classical home values to our residents, including comfort, energy efficiency, and safe environment. Special efforts were focused on landscape design at Trebū HOME. The spacious grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches and playgrounds, with an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. The total floor space of Trebū HOME exceeds 145,000 m2, with more than 1,400 apartments. This is one of the largest residential developments in Rīga. Trebū HOME was designed by one of Latvia’s best known and most experienced architectural firms, SIA ARHIS ARHIKTEKTI, led by Chief Architect Andris Kronbergs. ARHIS has won many prestigious awards in Latvia, including the Latvian Annual Architecture Award. In 2003, Kronbergs was nominated for the Pritzker Architecture Prize. He has won many awards in various architectural competitions. LOCATION: Trebū HOME is located on the right bank of the Daugava River in Rīga, in a quiet, green area between Lubānas, Salnas and Kupriču streets. Trebū HOME is just a 20 minutes’ drive from the city center and just five minutes away from the lush countryside. Trebū HOME offers all the amenities of the city life. The well-developed infrastructure is nearby, including public transport, schools, nurseries, shops, and other facilities for a comfortable everyday life. APARTMENTS: Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy their light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. Currently, there are 108 affordable apartments in two five-story buildings with the total area of more than 6,000 m2 available on the market: 36 m2 studio apartments 40-52 m2 one bedroom apartments 67-68 m2 two bedroom apartments 80 m2 three bedroom apartments. All apartments are fully finished using high-quality finishing materials and have bathroom equipment installed. The layout of the apartments is carefully designed so that residents can use all the available space. All apartments have balconies except the ground floor apartments, which have terraces on a 1.2 m high fenced deck. LIVING ENVIRONMENT: Special care was devoted to the landscape design at the Trebū HOME project. The 10-hectare grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches, playgrounds, and an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Every Trebū HOME yard will have a playground for our youngest residents. Sports and games facilities for older children will also be built on the grounds. Fans of an active lifestyle and sports will enjoy outdoor activity areas, such as sports fields, an outdoor gym, and a basketball court. An oak alley running through the grounds will offer walking, biking and running lanes, as well as recreation zones.
The year of construction
2020
New building location
Riga, Latvia

Other complexes
Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
PProjekts “Mežaparka Rezidences” ir viens no vērienīgākajiem dzīvojamo īpašumu attīstības projektiem Baltijas valstīs. Tas ir unikāls ar to, ka varam izmantot pēdējo iespēju papildināt tradicionālo Mežaparku ar jaunu, saulainu un zaļu dzīvojamo rajonu 31 hektāra platībā. “Mežaparka Rezidences”- tā ir moderna infrastruktūra, ilgtspējīga arhitektūra, droša un sakārtota vide. Mēs piedāvājam iegādāties gan dzīvokļus un rindu mājas, gan plašākas savrupmājas un divģimeņu mājas, kā arī apbūves zemes gabalus privātmāju būvniecībai. Par dzīvokļiem: Mazstāvu dzīvokļu mājā Jaunā Mežaparka ielā 34 piedāvājumā ir 17 dzīvokļi platībās 35- 100 kv.m. Visi dzīvokļi plānoti ar divpusēju orientāciju - logi iziet uz vismaz divām debespusēm, kas ļauj palielināt izsauļojumu telpās. Katram dzīvoklim ir privātā ārtelpa - terase vai balkons. Fasāžu risinājumos ir atsauce uz vēsturiskā Mežaparka funkcionālismu. Iedzīvotāju ērtībām būs pieejamas noliktavas telpas pazemes stāvā. Virszemes autostāvvieta atradīsies abu ēku teritorijās. DDzīvokļu mājas nodošana ekspluatācijā- 2019. gada oktobris. Šobrīd notiek dzīvokļu rezervēšana.
CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
Riga, Latvia
from
€219,200
Completion date: 2018
Club Central Residence is a unique example of modern architecture, designed and developed for the requirements of active and successful city dweller. Club Central Residence exterior as well as interior design is created by the famous Latvian architect Zane Tetere and developed with her hands-on attitude. The facade of the condominium is conformed to the aesthetic dynamics of the Baznicas street building. Its primary emphasis - dark, reflective bay interchanges with glazed shop windows and decorative arched elements. This elegant 7-storey-high building has 20 apartments with 3-meter high ceilings and full finish, made of high quality and environmentally friendly materials. The sixth and seventh floor apartments have separate spacious terraces with a view to the picturesque cityscape. The first floor provides space for a shop or beauty salon with separate entrance from the residential parts of the house and the street. Behind the entrance lobby and the concierge place there is a restricted-access club facility for the residents of the house and their guests to relax and hold meetings. In the staircase of the building - a quiet built-in elevator with an interior matching the entrance lobby solutions. Club Central Residence is a thought-out, modern housing project, where comfort and safety are primary qualities. The title of the condominium is not just an empty name - it means everything essential for every modern city dweller. Club Central Residence is modern and comfortable living environment in the heart of urban life. It means life in the limelight. Club Central Residence interior is created by one of the leading specialists of interior in Baltics - architect Zane Tetere. Interior design solutions here are created by her hands-on attitude with an eye for details. The result is a milieu where you can feel cosy and comfortable. Apartment is easily adaptable to the most demanding requirements. Apartments have high ceilings, convenient planning and full finish, supplemented with discreet accents, made of high quality, environmentally friendly materials. In each apartment there are two bathrooms, one of which is located next to the bedroom, and cosy kitchen, located near the living room. Apartments are equipped with built-in wardrobes, walls in the living area are decorated with elegant fine laths and design class relief wallpapers. Floors in the living area are covered with natural parquet, in the bathrooms and shower zone – with natural flagstones. The sixth and seventh floor apartments have separate spacious terraces with a view to the picturesque cityscape.
Matīsa iela 29
Matīsa iela 29
Riga, Latvia
from
€2,30M
Completion date: 2023
The developer is offering a new renovated project in the center of Riga - Matīsa Street 29. The property consists of 18 apartments located in a 5-story facade building and a 3-story courtyard building. Available are 2-5 room apartments ranging in size from 49.41 to 121.2 m2. It's possible to additionally purchase storage rooms and parking spaces in the courtyard with or without a canopy. Planned works within the project include: Division of the property into apartment ownership; Roof replacement; Restoration of building facades; Renovation of stairwells; Replacement of heating system; Installation of heating energy meters; Replacement of entrance doors to the buildings; Replacement of apartment exterior doors; Replacement of sewage riser; Replacement of cold water riser; Installation of hot water supply; Replacement of electrical installations; Courtyard landscaping; Creation of parking spaces; Renovation of basement premises and establishment of storage rooms; The facade building on Matīsa Street 29 was built in 1935 according to the design by architect Teodors Hermanovskis. T. Hermanovskis' architectural heritage is significant in the history of Latvian architecture. The architect is known as the founder of the functionalist style and the introducer of the ideas of the German Bauhaus functionalist design school. The building was constructed in the functionalist style as a brick rental house with shops on the 1st floor, and it has preserved its original volume and facade architecture up to our days.
