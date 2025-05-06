Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The Lidostas park is a modern complex of warehouses, production and office premises. The project was implemented by the leading developer, designer and builder of industrial parks SIA PICHE. Thanks to the innovative application of technology in construction, as well as maximum energy efficie…
The infrastructure of the whole complex is the perfect guest service, and leisure and business connection-all complex of buildings are equipped with the latest technology. People who stay in our hotel, you will be cut off from the city of civilization benefits, but at the same time be able t…
ELIPSE BLC is a modern state-of-the art business and logistics centre built in 2009 on 4.6 hectares of land in a highly prominent location in the territory of the business park of International Airport "RIGA". Our objective is to provide our customers with modern warehousing and office premi…
A newly-built A-Class logistics and industrial park consisting of two multi-let and multifunctional buildings, located close to Riga International Airport, 10 km from city center, with direct access to all main city transport corridors and national highways
Ultra energy efficient premises;
„Built to Suit” - all premises are adaptable to Customer’s needs (planning, number of docks, ramps, number of lateral nodes, etc.);
Excellent location – the territory of the park borders on Riga International Airport. Closeness of public transport (bus stop a…
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium class living space.
A new residential quarter in the most demanded area of Riga, where you can enjoy an ideal balance between the city's amenities and green outdoor space, movement and peace, excellent …
