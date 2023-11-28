Houses for sale in Latvia

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
House in Jurmala with a large green area! Renovated wooden house built in 1928. Brick fo…
€148,000
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Cozy House for Sale in Garkalne, "Kodes" village. Location: - Just a 15-minute drive f…
€260,000
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement in adazu novads, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
For sale is a very cozy, quality twin house with a large, well-maintained area. The layou…
€240,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Riga, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
For sale very cozy, two-story row house in a closed, in a safe village fenced fence with its…
€167,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 478 m²
Unique hous in a picturesque location! Key Features: - Total House Area: 402 sq. m. …
€750,000
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 370 m²
Mansion in Jurmala on the banks of the Lielupe River On the territory of 11 365 m2 there …
€5,90M
5 room house with garage, with basement, with electricity in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
5 room house with garage, with basement, with electricity
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
A modern house built using cutting-edge technology in the prestigious Baltzers neighborhood.…
€285,000
Villa 6 room villa in good condition in Jurmala, Latvia
Villa 6 room villa in good condition
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/2
Near the mansion there is a well-developed infrastructure (educational and medical instituti…
€6,00M
Leave a request
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+37127001700 alex.zvezdkin@habita.com
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with needs repair, with forest view in Cirsti, Latvia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with needs repair, with forest view
Cirsti, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 524 m²
Floor 3/3
About 130 km east of Riga in southern Livonia is the former Zirstenhoff (Cirsti) Estate. The…
€320,000
Leave a request
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+358504200004 john.kivinen@habita.com
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
A modern and stylish family home close to the sea. Imagine a home that combines quality, …
€1,40M
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 520 m²
Высококачественная отделка дома площадью 520 м2 на участке площадью 2481 м2
€2,70M
Villa 6 room villa with needs repair, with forest view in Jurmala, Latvia
Villa 6 room villa with needs repair, with forest view
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 7
Area 700 m²
Floor 3/3
The spacious villa consists of 14 rooms, 7 bathrooms. Around the house there is a well-kept,…
€900,000
Leave a request
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+37127001700 alex.zvezdkin@habita.com
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
House in an Elite Lakeside Community Location: - The house is situated by the pristine…
€490,000
6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 580 m²
Floor 2/2
€3,50M
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 3
€854,000
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Jurmala, Latvia
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/2
A house for sale in the center of Jurmala on the sea side. House area 210 m2, land area 715 …
€176,000
Leave a request
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+37126104423 sindija.blicane@habita.com
4 room house with furniture, with sauna, with electricity in Carnikavas novads, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with sauna, with electricity
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
For sale cozy two-storey house with well-maintained territory, located in a picturesque and …
€165,000
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Jurmala, Latvia
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 9
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 2/2
€5,90M
3 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with river view in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with river view
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
On the territory of the house there is a beautiful garden, a spacious courtyard with outdoor…
€280,000
Leave a request
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+37127001700 alex.zvezdkin@habita.com
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
In the heart of Jurmala appears a unique project - stylish one-storey houses just a few minu…
€233,850
2 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
In the heart of Jurmala appears a unique project - stylish one-storey houses just a few minu…
€155,273
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in kekavas novads, Latvia
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
kekavas novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
A house for sale in Baloži, Ķekava parish with a total area of 90 m2 and a plot of land of 5…
€224,000
Leave a request
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
+37126104423 sindija.blicane@habita.com
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with internet in Riga, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Unique, cosy family house for sale in a quiet location with extensive and well-maintained gr…
€550,000
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement in Langstini, Latvia
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
Langstini, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Private house with well maintained grounds in Langstini. Fully furnished with furniture and…
€373,000
3 room house with furniture, with basement, with electricity in Garciems, Latvia
3 room house with furniture, with basement, with electricity
Garciems, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Urgently due to relocation sells quality family house c private territory. Fully furnished…
€188,000
8 room house with garage, with internet, with sauna in Riga, Latvia
8 room house with garage, with internet, with sauna
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 880 m²
Unique family house for sale in a quiet location with extensive and well maintained grounds,…
€540,000
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with sauna in adazu novads, Latvia
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with sauna
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
For sale new and very cozy family house (310m2) in a beautiful and prestigious location with…
€580,000
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
Area 243 m²
€280,000
Leave a request
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Cozy and bright family house in Valteri We offer you to buy a two-storey house with garag…
€360,000
9 room house in Riga, Latvia
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 36
Area 1 237 m²
Floor 4/4
For Sale: 4-Story Office Building in the Central Bruņinieku and Valmieras Street District A…
€800,000
