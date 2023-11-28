UAE
Realting.com
Latvia
Residential
Houses
Houses for sale in Latvia
villas
8
House
789 properties total found
2 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
3
1
93 m²
House in Jurmala with a large green area! Renovated wooden house built in 1928. Brick fo…
€148,000
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
6
2
241 m²
Cozy House for Sale in Garkalne, "Kodes" village. Location: - Just a 15-minute drive f…
€260,000
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
adazu novads, Latvia
5
2
142 m²
For sale is a very cozy, quality twin house with a large, well-maintained area. The layou…
€240,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Riga, Latvia
4
2
189 m²
For sale very cozy, two-story row house in a closed, in a safe village fenced fence with its…
€167,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
5
3
478 m²
Unique hous in a picturesque location! Key Features: - Total House Area: 402 sq. m. …
€750,000
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Jurmala, Latvia
16
5
2 370 m²
Mansion in Jurmala on the banks of the Lielupe River On the territory of 11 365 m2 there …
€5,90M
5 room house with garage, with basement, with electricity
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
6
2
263 m²
A modern house built using cutting-edge technology in the prestigious Baltzers neighborhood.…
€285,000
Villa 6 room villa in good condition
Jurmala, Latvia
9
5
1 000 m²
2/2
Near the mansion there is a well-developed infrastructure (educational and medical instituti…
€6,00M
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with needs repair, with forest view
Cirsti, Latvia
10
4
524 m²
3/3
About 130 km east of Riga in southern Livonia is the former Zirstenhoff (Cirsti) Estate. The…
€320,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Jurmala, Latvia
6
4
410 m²
A modern and stylish family home close to the sea. Imagine a home that combines quality, …
€1,40M
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
5
520 m²
Высококачественная отделка дома площадью 520 м2 на участке площадью 2481 м2
€2,70M
Villa 6 room villa with needs repair, with forest view
Jurmala, Latvia
14
7
700 m²
3/3
The spacious villa consists of 14 rooms, 7 bathrooms. Around the house there is a well-kept,…
€900,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
6
3
400 m²
House in an Elite Lakeside Community Location: - The house is situated by the pristine…
€490,000
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
6
580 m²
2/2
€3,50M
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6
279 m²
3
€854,000
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Jurmala, Latvia
10
2
210 m²
2/2
A house for sale in the center of Jurmala on the sea side. House area 210 m2, land area 715 …
€176,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
4 room house with furniture, with sauna, with electricity
Carnikavas novads, Latvia
4
1
160 m²
For sale cozy two-storey house with well-maintained territory, located in a picturesque and …
€165,000
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Jurmala, Latvia
9
1 500 m²
2/2
€5,90M
3 room house in good condition, with gas heating, with river view
Jurmala, Latvia
4
2
220 m²
1/2
On the territory of the house there is a beautiful garden, a spacious courtyard with outdoor…
€280,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
4
2
94 m²
In the heart of Jurmala appears a unique project - stylish one-storey houses just a few minu…
€233,850
2 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Jurmala, Latvia
3
2
68 m²
In the heart of Jurmala appears a unique project - stylish one-storey houses just a few minu…
€155,273
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
kekavas novads, Latvia
3
2
90 m²
1/1
A house for sale in Baloži, Ķekava parish with a total area of 90 m2 and a plot of land of 5…
€224,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with internet
Riga, Latvia
5
3
300 m²
Unique, cosy family house for sale in a quiet location with extensive and well-maintained gr…
€550,000
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
Langstini, Latvia
5
2
250 m²
Private house with well maintained grounds in Langstini. Fully furnished with furniture and…
€373,000
3 room house with furniture, with basement, with electricity
Garciems, Latvia
4
2
117 m²
Urgently due to relocation sells quality family house c private territory. Fully furnished…
€188,000
8 room house with garage, with internet, with sauna
Riga, Latvia
8
4
880 m²
Unique family house for sale in a quiet location with extensive and well maintained grounds,…
€540,000
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with sauna
adazu novads, Latvia
6
4
310 m²
For sale new and very cozy family house (310m2) in a beautiful and prestigious location with…
€580,000
House
Jurmala, Latvia
243 m²
€280,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
5
2
202 m²
Cozy and bright family house in Valteri We offer you to buy a two-storey house with garag…
€360,000
9 room house
Riga, Latvia
36
1 237 m²
4/4
For Sale: 4-Story Office Building in the Central Bruņinieku and Valmieras Street District A…
€800,000
