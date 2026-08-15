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Houses for sale in Latvia

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Jurmala
367
Riga
167
Babites pagasts
60
Marupe
36
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867 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
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4 bedroom house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 357 m²
Number of floors 3
✨ We are pleased to present this spacious and cozy house, perfectly suited for a large famil…
$328,972
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Languages
Русский
4 room house in Bauska, Latvia
4 room house
Bauska, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
$183,453
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
$276,698
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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5 room house in Ozolnieki, Latvia
5 room house
Ozolnieki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 114 m²
Floor 2
$241,571
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Rutki, Latvia
House
Rutki, Latvia
$669,360
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
$1,01M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
6 room house in Trenci, Latvia
6 room house
Trenci, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
$294,288
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
We offer for sale a spacious family house 100m from the Lielupe River in the Ragakapa Nature…
$423,289
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room house in Riga, Latvia
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
We offer for sale a modern private house. The house is located in the dune zone, on the clos…
$939,243
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House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 875 m²
Floor 3/3
Private villa for sale in Baltezers! Great location right on the lake. The village is just a…
$1,29M
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6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
modern refurbishment, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, fireplace, sauna, floor heating, in…
$452,520
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Priedkalne, Latvia
6 room house
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 499 m²
Number of floors 2
Prižkalne is a village of Latvian millionaires, located a few kilometers from Riga, on the c…
$651,600
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House 79 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 79 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 79
Area 2 682 m²
Number of floors 6
The building, 15 Peldu Street, located in the very center of Riga, was built in 1986 during …
$4,61M
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House 10 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
house in the center of Jurmala on the sea side. The area of the house is 210 m2, a land plot…
$212,069
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8 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 319 m²
Floor 1/3
$372,379
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Vandzenes pagasts, Latvia
House
Vandzenes pagasts, Latvia
Perfect combination of country house style living. Good living house where one part of the …
$228,276
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
$948,699
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 508 m²
Household Vilandes 10 1. General information about the object: - The building was built …
$4,70M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 3
Three buildings are located on a landscaped territory - the main house of 440 m2; which is d…
$986,261
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/2
Excellent location - only 50 meters from the sea. The site is located in such a way that the…
$917,900
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5 room house in Sebruciems, Latvia
5 room house
Sebruciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 310 m²
Floor 2/2
$802,964
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
$455,057
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
Modern, stylish house for sale — first line, just 100 meters from the sea! Total area of th…
$3,64M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Row house in the dune zone  Completely new house. It is located in a comfortable, quiet and …
$556,947
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
A wooden house is for sale next to the Lielupe River, in Melluži, on Saulgriežu Street.The h…
$370,138
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
This property is intended for anyone who appreciates high quality and wants to live in one o…
$1,00M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
In a quiet place on the river shore eco-house for sale. Description: - Closed territory …
$314,606
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House 20 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 20 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 20
Area 751 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale an unfinished residential complex in the center of Riga. Total land area-998 sq.m.;…
$1,07M
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4 room house in Durbes pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Durbes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
$214,911
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Vecumnieki, Latvia
4 room house
Vecumnieki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
$80,713
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu

Property types in Latvia

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Latvia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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