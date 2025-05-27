Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Keratea
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Keratea, Greece

Keratea
3
20 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a li…
$1,14M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 320 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$797,783
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Floor -1/4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
$729,401
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 85 square meters in Attica. The first floor consis…
$250,732
Villa 2 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists …
$661,020
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 210 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$598,337
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 4
An oasis of tranquility and luxury in the heart of Anavissos Welcome to a property that comb…
$5,13M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 300 sq.m in Attica under construction. The first floor con…
$330,510
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters in Attica. The cottage is locate…
$148,160
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 190 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$541,352
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Floor -1/3
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
$2,99M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 227 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$191,468
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters in Attica. The cottage consists …
$199,446
Villa 6 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,37M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage of 150 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
$410,288
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- A Luxury Oasis in Athens' Eastern Suburbs Welcome to a property t…
$2,86M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- A Luxurious Oasis of Tranquility in the Heart of Anavyssos Welcom…
$699,979
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,09M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
A Haven of Tranquility and Luxury in the Heart of Anavyssos Welcome to a property that blend…
$4,91M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,31M
