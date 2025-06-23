Villas for sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vathy, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vathy, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey cottage of 215 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$806,586
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 …
$1,73M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 b…
$1,73M
Villa 1 bedroom in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Agia Marina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa of 600 sq.m. for sale in Attica. From the windows you can see the sea, the mountains, …
$2,07M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kontos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kontos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 110 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$306,088
Villa 6 bedrooms in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaside villa in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agia Marina is on sale. Aegina is an island just…
$2,14M
Villa 1 room in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 1 room
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, the mountain opens u…
$2,06M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vathy, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vathy, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 320 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$577,524
