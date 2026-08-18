Villas for sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

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Villas in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

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4 properties total found
Villa in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Area 950 m²
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Area 132 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
$925,477
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 120 sqm house, built in 2020 on an 180 sqm plot, boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 bathroom…
Price on request
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