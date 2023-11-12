Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

9 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€850,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 1
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
€2,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage is for sale. It consists of three levels and is under construction. The first floor …
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 276 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€600,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€700,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€2,10M
Mir