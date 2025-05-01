Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Spata - Artemida
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece

Artemida Municipal Unit
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Athens Artemida  155,000 € • (1/6 Ownership) Athens, Greece Discover the benefits of Art…
$175,544
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OWNERS Proptech S.A
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Athens. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, living roo…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is 320 sq.m., It consists of: basement : a separate apartment with one bedroo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go