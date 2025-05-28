Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Nea Penteli Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,48M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 400 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$1,48M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$822,142
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 360 square meters in Athens. The first floor consist…
$866,422
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 250 square meters in Athens. Ground floor consists…
$726,198
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover the ultimate tranquility and luxury in this modern villa located in Nea Penteli, in…
$1,41M
