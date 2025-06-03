Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Penteli Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Penteli Municipal Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 540 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 540 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$1,12M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 870 m²
Floor 1/1
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------…
$2,85M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$870,040
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 330 square meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
$1,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one pantry The …
$1,48M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$2,05M
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,96M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey villa of 600 square meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$912,023
Properties features in Penteli Municipal Unit, Greece

