Villas for sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Anavissos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

;
Anavyssos
9
Villa Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Villa in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa
Anavyssos, Greece
Area 680 m²
For sale villa of 680 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the sea, the mountain, th…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$834,072
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 330 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$2,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$2,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 520 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 750 m²
A Haven of Tranquility and Luxury in the Heart of Anavyssos Welcome to a property tha…
$5,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms, one…
$2,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$2,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa in Lagonisi offers 210 sq. m of living space on a plot of 219 sq. m. With 5 bedro…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go