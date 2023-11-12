Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

21 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€670,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 000 m²
The villa is located on the shore of the Saronic Gulf and has stunning views of the sea from…
€4,20M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 626 m²
Property Code: 1574 - Villa FOR SALE in Attika - East Lagonisi for €2.000.000 . This 626 sq.…
€2,00M
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: 1328 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 500 sq.m, 3 levels Saron…
€500,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 547 m²
Ref: 1120 - For sale Anavyssou Villa total surface 547 sq.m. 3 level on a hill in front of A…
€3,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 10
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa is located in Attica, in Avavissos is renowned for its leading luxury, warm atmosphere…
€4,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists…
€1,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa about total area of ​​240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
€700,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
With beautiful landscaped garden of 840 sq.m. private pool 5x10m. and barbeque, apartment - …
€1,05M
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Nicholas, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Nicholas, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€4,41M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Nicholas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Nicholas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€600,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saint Nicholas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saint Nicholas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€520,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,32M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Mavro Lithari, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Mavro Lithari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the moun…
€1,20M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 430 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€900,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 820 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 820 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Mavro Lithari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Mavro Lithari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 510 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…
€950,000

