Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece

Municipal Unit of Agios Ioannis Rentis
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 92 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists o…
$261,807
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 760 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 760 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$4,84M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 128 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists …
$569,145
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 105 square meters in Athens. The cottage consists …
$478,082
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go