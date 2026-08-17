Villas for sale in Markopoulo, Greece

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Villas in Markopoulo, Greece

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 385 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 385 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Markopoulo, Greece
Villa
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$971,180
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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