Villas for sale in Koropi, Greece

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Villas in Koropi, Greece

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3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
Koropi (Agios Dimitrios beach) Erasmos Real Estate recommends a villa of 425sq.m. on a plot …
$2,10M
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Villa 12 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 350 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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