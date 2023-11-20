Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Koropi
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Koropi, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,50M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€320,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Koropi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,30M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir