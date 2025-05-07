Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kifisia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 597 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 597 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$3,81M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 837 m²
Floor -1
For sale 5-storey villa of 837 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$3,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1200 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wi…
$7,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go