Villas for sale in Paiania Municipal Unit, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,95M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,86M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 426 m²
Peania east of athens villa of 426 sq.m. Of Luxurious Construction with Unique Materials, On…
$1,03M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$720,911
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 1400 square meters in Attica. The cottage has an a…
$2,17M
