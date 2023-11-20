Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Agia Marina, Greece

19 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€810,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
€850,000
Villa 6 room villa in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Seaside villa in Greece, Aegina, subarea Agia Marina is on sale. Aegina is an island just…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Kitsi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gerani, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 106 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€570,000
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings in Kitsi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 445 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 626 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 4-storey villa of 626 sq.m. in Attica. Villa is a complex of 4 …
€2,15M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gerani, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is divided in two parts of a similar layout. Each part has on the first floor an o…
€780,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kitsi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,60M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,70M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 490 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,90M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 816 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 816 sq.meters in Attica. The basement consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, the mountain opens u…
€1,79M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one storero…
€2,10M
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agia Marina, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 312 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€890,000
